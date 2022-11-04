The Longshot Springboks know how to frustrate us but Irish can prevail

A WEEK before they arrive on Leeside for the big one, the Springboks face a warm-up game against Ireland at Lansdowne tomorrow.

Rassie Erasmus, the Springboks boss and sometime water carrier, is back on the touchline after serving a ban for comments about the referee following the first Lions Test back in the summer of 2021.

The last time the Irish team got together they were performing heroics in New Zealand, overcoming an opening loss to defeat the mighty All Blacks on home turf.

Although “mighty” might be overdoing it, considering they were nearly turned over by Japan last weekend — although that is the same Japan that played us off the park at the last World Cup.

So anyway what we have here is the World Number Ones (yes, us) taking on the World Champions.

We have played each other on 26 occasions, with the Africans up 18-7 with one stalemate.

We have won three of the last five, including the 38-3 thumping in Dublin this month five years ago, which Erasmus, who watched from the stands, says prompted him to decide to return to his homeland (he was Munster coach at the time) to revive the national side’s fortunes.

Andy Farrell’s men are 8/15 favourites to SA’s 17/10.

Conor Murray is being handed the number nine jersey for the first time in a year as Jamison Gibson-Park must settle for a place on the bench as he is coming back from a hamstring injury. Peter O’Mahony gets the nod over Jack Conan in the back row, meaning there will be three Munster men in the side, including mainstay Tadhg Beirne.

Something has me favouring an away win. I just think the Boks know how to frustrate us and are a different animal than five years ago.

They haven’t been in top form this year. They had a win over a struggling All Blacks and turned what should have been a 2-0 series scoreline against Wales into a 2-1 win.

However, Ireland probably need to win this one more to keep momentum going before the Six Nations in a World Cup season (Ireland, South Africa and England are all 5/1 to lift the trophy in Paris this time next year).

Which probably means it’s going to be close. We’ll opt for Ireland -4 points at 10/11.

Wales will take on the All Blacks before all that gets underway. The dragons are looking to record their first win over their opponents since 1953. They are 4/1 to do just that, but to enure you have further heartbreak for our Celtic cousins covered, take 21/10 on them +3.5.

The evening game tomorrow should see France dispose of Australia with a -8 handicap of 4/9.

The Ireland A side take on a New Zealand XV tonight in what could turn out to be an entertaining clash, but no bookies are offering odds on the second clash between the countries today — the cricketers met in the early hours of this morning in their final game at the T20 World Cup Down Under.

Plenty of Irish interest in Breeders Cup

OUR call for the Melbourne Cup proved a dud but we’ll put that down to the Coriolis effect.

The big racing in the Northern hemisphere this weekend is the Breeders Cup meeting, which gets underway tonight in Kentucky, although most of the big races will be on tomorrow evening.

Life is Good won the Dirt Mile in the Breeders Cup last year and will try to derail Flightline in the Classic tomorrow.

The big one will be the Classic, the final race of the meet, worth $6m.

After winning three Grade One races in the States this year by a combined 36 lengths, Flightline (a good solid name for a fast horse) gets the chance to consolidate his legacy for trainer John Sadler. Timeform rates him at 143, the highest awarded to an American dirt horse since they started recording figures in 1993.

He has been talked of in terms of a Secretariat and Frankel, such is his blistering speed and is 2/5 to win.

Life Is Good (8/1), who won the Dirt Mile last year, and Kentucky Derby runner-up Epicenter (6/1) try to interrupt a presumed procession.

The Classic is one of the few big races to have eluded Aidan O’Brien. He went closest in 2000 when Giant’s Causeway was defeated by a neck by Tiznow down the Churchill Downs home stretch, a race I’ll always remember for carrying away my month’s budget as a student.

The following year another O’Brien legend in Galileo was left trailing Tiznow, the only two-time winner of the race.

Galileo died last year, which will mean challenges lie ahead for the Coolmore Stud, as he was recognised as their best stallion.

However, O’Brien has sent a strong team over to the US this year after a hiatus because of Covid.

While he has nothing in the Classic this year, Skybet are offering 6/4 on him bagging two winners and 7/1 on three. He has 13 victories over the years at the event.

Another Coolmore horse to pass into that great pasture in the sky was Rock of Gibraltar, this past Monday.

Winner of seven consecutive Group One races, including both the English and Irish 2,000 Guineas, the Rock was probably best know for the spat Alex Ferguson had with John Magnier and JP Mcmanus, then part-owners of Man United, over the horse’s ownership. It was eventually settled out of court and some of the rumours as to how and why are legendary, but cannot be repeated in print.

Roy Keane took great joy in the saga, saying he warned his then boss not to take on the ultra-rich.

“He was just a mascot for them. Walking around with his horse. ‘Look at me, look how big I am’, and he didn’t even own the bloody thing.”

Champions League

THE draw for the Champions League round of 16 will be held on Monday morning at Uefa headquarters in Switzerland.

Man City are the 9/4 favourites to lift the trophy on the second Saturday of June.

The eight group winners will be seeded for the next round, so they will each be drawn against one of the eight runners-up, unless they are from the same country.

Bayern Munich are 6/1 second-favourites, just ahead of PSG (8/1) and Liverpool (9/1) — who will face either Benfica, Porto, Bayern Munich, or Real Madrid.

Reigning champions Madrid carry a 23/2 price, while Chelsea and Serie A leaders Napoli are both 16/1, and Antonio Conte’s Spurs (20/1) round out the top eight contenders. The last two look the best value at those odds.

- FOLLOWING Napoli’s defeat at Anfield, Benfica are now one of only two European teams who remain unbeaten across all competitions this season — and they finished above the other in their group, despite the financial clout that PSG have.

Three of the starters during Wednesday’s thrashing of Haifa away were 23 or younger, five are aged between 24 and 28, and the other three are 29, 29 and 34.

If Man City slip up again (which history says they will) this European competition looks very open and the Lisbon side are a decent price as 40/1 outsiders.

Baseball pitch

THE World Series continued last night across the Atlantic and either the Phillies or the Astros will have taken a 3-2 lead before the final two games in Houston.

In Game Four, for just the second time in World Series history, a no-hitter was thrown as four Houston Astros pitchers completed the feat to win 5-0 and secure their place in baseball lore.

Cristian Javier tossed six innings of no-hit balls, striking out nine and walking two. He threw 97 pitches before being relieved.

The only previous no-hitter in the World Series was a perfect game by Don Larsen of the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956.

The Astros moved into 8/15 with that win, but the Phillies trounced them 7-0 the evening before

The Bet

IRELAND (-4), and France (-8) can beat the handicap but Wales (+4) might need a little help.

Those three will net you odds of 15/2 for the treble.

