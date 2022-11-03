Naomh Aban bidding for Munster junior club championship glory

ON Saturday Noamh Aban's ladies' footballers will be hoping to create their own bit of history as they bid to win the Munster Junior Club Championship title.

The West Cork side will face Oola from Limerick in the decider at Mallow, with a 5pm throw-in.

They will be well aware of the tough challenge they face in the final as Oola got the better of a fancied Kerry side in Firies in their semi-final two weeks ago.

The same weekend Noamh Aban made the trip to Tipperary to take on Comeragh Rangers in their semi and were deserving winners on the day. A late switch of venue due to the weather didn’t upset their plans and in the end, they won by 2-10 to 0-6 to keep their impressive season going.

Their Cork campaign culminated in a final against O’Donovan Rossa, which was always going to be fiercely fought, and the large numbers of supporters who turned up for both sides added to the atmosphere on the day. In the end, Noamh Aban came through by 4-6 to 1-10 in a game worthy of the final.

All through this season they have impressed as a team and have quality players all over the pitch. Muireann Dineen anchors the full-back line and outside her, Roise Corkery ensures little passes the half-backs. Their midfield due of Amy McDonagh and Grainne Lucey work hard from start to finish and up front they have plenty capable of bothering any defence.

Up front Colleen Phelan and Grace Murphy are a menace for any defender and in Lydia McDonagh they have a constant threat to any full-back. So far she has been a key player for Noamh Aban and no doubt Oola will have their homework done and will aim to mark her tightly. Of their 2-10 in the semi-final Lydia hit 2-5 and Oola will be aiming to keep her scores to the minimum on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the final manager of Noamh Aban, Noel McDonagh, said: “Since we beat Comeragh in the semi it was just a case of getting back to training and keeping going with games coming thick and fast at us. Thankfully we came through injury-free so it’s all eyes now on the final in Mallow on Saturday,” said Noel.

“We are both unbeaten this season but will go into the final confident in our own ability and hopefully come out on the right side of the result. They have a pretty good full-forward line and have two of the Limerick senior panel in Anna O’Dea and Amy Ryan so we will have to have a plan for them.

“But we will continue what we do and as I said I think it will be a good battle and a 50/50 game and hopefully we can come out on top,” concluded Noel.