UCC and Munster Hockey partner to develop next generation of stars

UNIVERSITY College Cork will become the primary sponsor of Munster Hockey’s inter-provincial teams after signing a three-year partnership agreement.

The announcement represents a massive coup for Munster Hockey and comes after the province’s U16 and U18 girls teams kicked off their inter-provincial campaigns against Leinster South at the Mardyke Arena.

As part of the partnership, Munster Hockey’s inter-provincial players and management will have access to UCC’s world-class facilities at the Mardyke Arena, along with the university’s cutting-edge expertise in sports science, high performance, nutrition, and sports psychology.

The partnership will help give the province’s senior and underage sides an edge, as well as acting as a platform to grow the game.

“This new partnership demonstrates the importance and benefits of having a partner who truly shares in our vision of nurturing talented Munster Hockey players,” commented Cliona Fergey, chairperson of Munster Hockey.

“When playing against the best hockey players in Ireland you need a partner who not only knows the game but can provide top-notch high-performance support to your players, support that will give our teams an edge over their rivals. This is a very exciting time for Munster Hockey as we look to take the sport to the next level with UCC.”

Morgan Buckley, Head of UCC Sport, said that the partnership will help both Munster Hockey and UCC to develop the next generation of Irish Hockey internationals.

“The popularity of hockey in Ireland is rapidly growing, and we are excited to be part of Munster’s continued rise within the game.

“By providing them with the very best facilities to both current and rising Munster Hockey stars, we hope to play a key role in the success of Munster hockey players on the International stage.”

His sentiment was shared by the Munster Hockey president, Michael Houghton, who praised UCC’s ambition to help elevate the sport and its desire to contribute to the success of its players, both on and off the field.

“UCC is an innovative, athlete-centered educator and supporter of hockey.

“In addition to its pitch facilities, the partnership ensures access to a wide range of high-performance services that will contribute greatly to the overall success of our Munster players on, and off the pitch.”

The partnership will also see Munster Hockey and UCC Sport collaborate on joint marketing initiatives to promote the sport across the province.