Strand lads visit Banteer in an exciting weekend of AUL league and cup fixtures

THE AUL fixture program will be packed with exciting cup encounters this coming weekend as FAI Junior Cup and AOH Cup ties explode into action over the next few days.

Included in all of that will be the Murphy’s Irish Stout match of the week which is scheduled to take place at the Fairfield where Blackstone Rovers lock horns with CFC Banteer A to battle for a place in the third round of the AOH Cup tomorrow afternoon at 2pm.

But, it all kicks off in earnest this evening when CFC Banteer B welcome the visit of Strand United B for their second round encounter in the AOH Cup at 8pm.

This one should be a fairly tight affair with Strand B full of confidence ahead of this clash after coming from the back of their 2-1 victory over Grattan B in the league last week.

But, Banteer have always proven to be a tough nut to crack on their own patch so, we could see the tie go all the way to penalties.

Also on the agenda tonight will be Coachford A’s trip to Knockgriffen where they will take on MSL side Midleton for their third round tie in the FAI Junior Cup at 7.45pm.

On to Saturday now and in the first round of the AOH Cup, Glenthorn Celtic B will travel across the city to Garryduff where they will be expected to get the better of Parkview Celtic, but in the other first round tie, Kilmichael Rovers have improved immensely over the last number of weeks and with their current form, they could prove to be a potential banana skin for Village United.

However, Village will be favorites to advance here.

Shane Bennet with Corkbeg who will take on UCC United in the third round of the FAI Junior Cup at the Farm tomorrow afternoon.

There are four second round AOH Cup ties on the agenda also and in the match of the week at the Fairfield, we should be in for an exciting affair as League 2 leaders Blackstone Rovers aims to cause an upset when they take on CFC Banteer A from Premier A.

Cup encounters have sometimes proven to be enthralling affairs as we have all experienced some giant-killing acts over time.

This tie tomorrow is certainly capable of producing one.

Glenthorn Celtic A will be hot favorites to get the better of Greenwood B at Glenthorn Park while Killumney travel to Rylane – aiming to advance to the third round when they take on Rylane Celtic.

But, down in Imogeely, it could be tight enough when Rathcormac take on Imogeela Celtic.

In the third round of the FAI Junior Cup, Corkbeg should have too much in the tank here for Business League side UCC United at the Farm.

On to Sunday now and for me, it will be a trip to Mayfield United Park where Grangevale faces Premier side City Wanderers in the third round of the FAI Junior Cup.

Grangevale are the current leaders of Premier A and could pose a big problem for their Premier opponents.

Los Zarcos will face MSL side St. Marys and will need to pull out a big performance if they are to get a result here.

In the 2pm kick-off at Moneygourney, Grattan United A will be expected to get the better of hosts Douglas Hall AFC B.

Then, in the first round of the AOH Cup, Temple B will travel to take on Killbrittain and will need to be at their best to get a result here.

There are two AOH Cup second round ties scheduled also and at Ballyanley, it should be close enough when Strand A go toe to toe with Coachford B.

In fact, this is another that could go all the way to penalties.

Blackpool Celtic will welcome neighbors Grattan United B to Popham’s Road and should have enough to edge this one.

Finally, the only league fixture on the agenda this weekend will be staged down in Skehanagh where Watergrasshill united play host to Ard Na Laoi in League 3.

And going on recent form, the Hill will be fancied here to take all three points – if they manage to do so, they would find themselves in third spot behind both Temple B and Grattan B.