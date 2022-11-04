Youth players will have fingers crossed for better weather this weekend

AFTER last weekend’s washout, with only 14 Cork Youth games surviving the bad weather, all teams be eager to get back into action starting tomorrow morning.

There’s plenty of cup action to look forward to, with U17 and U18 FAI Cup and Munster Cup ties down for decision and we have plenty of Daly Industrial Supplies games across all divisions.

The big game tomorrow morning is the Under 17 FAI Cup game between joint league leaders College Corinthians and Douglas Hall at Castletreasure with a 10.45 am kickoff.

Douglas Hall continued their great form with 4-2 victory against Midleton last Saturday, while Corinthians who are also playing superb football will be looking to book their place in the next round.

The other two games in the competition are Midleton entertaining Youghal United at Knockgriffen Park and Rockmount travelling to Railway Park to play Mogeely.

In the Under 19 League 1, Avondale United welcome Ringmahon Rangers at Avondale Park, League leaders Fermoy will be eager to extending their good form, when they play St John Bosco’s at Dungourney and Bandon playing Mallow United at Town Park all with a 11 am kickoff.

Lakewood Athletic who are going great guns in the Under 19 League 1A, will take on Leeside at Ovens and you can read this match report on Monday’s Echo.

Tramore Athletic who had a superb 6-0 win against Youghal United last Saturday will travel to Madden Park to play hosts Kinsale.

There is only one Under 17 Premier League game with Blarney United locking horns with Avondale United at O’Shea Park at 2pm.

Blarney United’s injured players Daniel Blake, Jack Forde and Ben O’Carol supporting their Under 18 Premier team against Douglas Hall at Moneygourney.

The pick of the games in the Under 17 League 1 are, Mallow United taking on Mayfield United at St Marys School, and Passage entertaining Crosshaven at Rockenham Park.

League leaders in the Under 17League 1A, Mallow Town will host Castleview at the Cork Racecourse.

On Sunday there is a big FAI Under 18 cup game, with rivals College Corinthians and Carrigaline United doing battle at Castletreasure and when these two-sides played in the League two weeks ago it Carrigaline who came out on top 4-3, so a cracker of a game is in store.

At Ballea Park, hosts Carrigaline United entertain Fermoy in the FAI Under 17 cup with a 4.30 kickoff.

There are two Munster Youth Cup games down for decision, with Blarney United entertaining St Mary's at O’Shea Park and their manager Paul Connolly will be hoping to have some of his injured players back for this game.

The other game is Ringmahon Rangers Under 17 side taking on Midleton at Ringmahon Park.

In the Under 18 League 1, Mogeely will welcome Springfield Ramblers at Railway Park and Watergrasshill play Lakewood Athletic at Skenhagh Park.

Innishvilla who sit joint top of the Under 18 League 2, had a great 4-1 win against Carrigaline United last Sunday and they Ardath Park to play Youghal and the other joint leaders Mallow United take on Kanturk at St Mary's School.