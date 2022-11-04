Cork Basketball: Great rivals Neptune and Demons will rise to National Cup test

THE biggest rivalry in Irish basketball as the Neptune stadium awaits to host Energywise Ireland Neptune and UCC Demons tomorrow at the Blackpool venue (6.30pm).

When the sides clashed in the league Neptune shaded it by the minimum, but Demons will rue missing 24 free throws that cost them a famous win.

In years gone by the games were tense with plenty of incidents but thankfully they have mellowed a bit over the last decade.

Neptune suffered their first defeat of the season last weekend when going down to NUIG Maree but to be fair playing without Catalonian Nil Sabata was always going to be a test against a side with a good array of American and European talent.

On top of this Spanish ace Xavier Arriaga was also side-lined but the good news is that both are expected to return for this crucial clash.

The adage in basketball “offence wins games but defence wins championships” could very well come to the fore in this clash.

Home advantage will be crucial to Neptune, but Demons do have a large fan base that are sure to make plenty of noise.

The one key player for Neptune this season has been Jordan Blount who to be fair has been outstanding in the campaign to date.

Energywise Ireland Neptune's Jordan Blount celebrates. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher

No doubt the Demons fans will attempt to upset his rhythm as he got involved with them in the last clash that saw him eventually fouled out.

American Jordan Evans is a natural shooter and Demons coach will be aware he was given far too much space in the last meeting.

The return of Cian Heaphy is a huge boost for Neptune as he went off injured early in the first quarter and his athleticism is a remarkable sight when in full flight.

The one plus for Neptune is they have a second American in victory scholar Kionn Scott who is a very solid defender and will be used to rest his compatriot Evans.

UCC Demons are certainly doing well and after losing their opening two games to Neptune and Ballincollig they responded with three wins on the belt.

Most notably they defeated NUIG Maree at home and last week travelled to play Tralee Warriors and again put in a huge performance to secure the points.

The main weapon in this Demons team is Kyle Hosford who is back to his best and is sure to pose Neptune problems.

Hosford can score, assist, rebound and defend and will be a key player in Demons' quest to upset their northside rivals.

American Jermiah Moore put in a decent performance against Neptune before coming up short against Ballincollig.

To be fair Moore responded in style with superb displays against Maree and Tralee Warriors and needs to repeat those displays for his team to have any chance of competing with Neptune.

The Hannigan wins James and Scott moved across to Demons this season from Neptune and have added mettle to their side.

UCC Demons head coach Daniel O'Mahony. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher

Dave Lehane will need to be smarter and disciplined in defence in this highly charged game and it will be much the same for Kingsley Nwakboso who will be a key player at both ends of the court.

In what should be a memorable occasion Neptune may just have too much class, but a Demons win would not be a surprise.

Verdict: Energywise Ireland Neptune.