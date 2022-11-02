Seán O'Donoghue named as new Cork hurling captain

Seán O’Donoghue has been named as captain of the Cork senior hurling team by new manager Pat Ryan.

The 26-year-old, who succeeds Mark Coleman, made his debut for the county in the Waterford Crystal Cup (precursor to the Munster Hurling League) under Jimmy Barry-Murphy in 2015 and also featured in 2016 after Kieran Kingston took over as manager but it wasn’t until 2018 and the Munster SHC win over Clare that he made his championship debut.

He helped Cork to retain the provincial title that year and, since then, the Inniscarra clubman has largely been ever-present in the Cork full-back line. He was nominated for an All-Star award in 2021 after excelling on the county’s run to that year’s All-Ireland final.

A Munster U21 football medallist in 2016 – two years after winning an All-Ireland B post-primary football title with Ballincollig’s Coláiste Choilm – O’Donoghue was integral to Inniscarra’s victory in the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier IHC, beating Castlemartyr after a final replay a fortnight ago. He also lined out with Muskerry in the Premier SHC this year.

O’Donoghue’s first game as skipper is likely to be the Allianz Hurling League opener at home to Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday, February 4, 2023 with a 7pm throw-in.

Coleman was announced as captain by Kieran Kingston at the beginning of 2022, having been vice-captain to predecessor Patrick Horgan in 2021. Horgan had held the role for two years, following on from Séamus Harnedy, whose two-year stint came in the wake of Stephen McDonnell’s.