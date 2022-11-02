Sarah O'Dwyer: Lifetime bans may be needed to stop abuse of referees

A FORMER inter-county referee — Brian Crowe — said recently that he believes handing out lifetime bans to anyone who abuses GAA match officials would ensure that people understand their actions have consequences.

“The message that would be sent out by somebody receiving a lifetime ban, that would be huge, it would be carried in all the news bulletins, it would be a discussion topic across the country.

“It would get the message out there that this kind of carry-on will no longer be tolerated,” he told The Irish Times in September.

Currently, the maximum ban anyone can get is 96 weeks — almost two years but far shorter than a lifetime.

There have been a significant number of high-profile incidents of abuse of officials in recent months, both verbal and physical, and with them, the safety of referees has come sharply into focus.

Many of these incidents have occurred at games in the adult divisions, but there have also been cases of abuse at underage games.

Absolutely none of this is acceptable in any sport. Who would want to be a referee these days? Something certainly needs to change.

The GAA held a national Respect the Referee Day across the weekend of October 22 and 23. Counties that had senior county finals that weekend were to highlight the role of match officials.

GAA president Larry McCarthy said: “Our Referee Respect Day is a part of our commitment to raising the profile of referees and more importantly an awareness among the rest of our membership about the level of respect that we expect when it comes to supporting match officials.”

GAA president Larry McCarthy: Match officials are just as important to the GAA as every player, coach, committee member, and volunteer. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher

He also spoke on TG4, where two games were televised.

The GAA also has a number of initiatives aimed at enhancing the levels of support for match officials. These include points such as a review of how serious infractions against match officials within the association are processed; an updated training course on discipline procedures for discipline committees at all levels; and additional training is being provided to match officials around reporting disciplinary action.

There is no question about it, all of these steps and education are welcome.

Mr McCarthy has said of referees and match officials: “The people who act as match officials ensure our games take place, and without them, there would be no games. These people are just as important to the GAA as every player, coach, committee member and volunteer.

“They are dedicated to Gaelic games, have a passion for their vocation and have families who are proud of the contribution they make. How we treat them says something about us and the only treatment we should tolerate is one of utmost respect.”

The GAA also has a long-running ‘Give Respect, Get Respect’ initiative, but inter-county referee David Coldrick told The Irish Examiner recently that it needed more teeth and said that while individuals should be given bans and fined for abusive behaviour, clubs should also be held responsible to ensure it’s also subsequently being dealt with within the club.

The way I see it, there is no issue with mentors dancing up and down the sidelines, or roaring at their players, or even questioning referees’ calls from time to time — provided it’s all done in a way that’s not intimidating.

There is also no issue with a player genuinely questioning a referee on why he has, for example, rewarded their opponents with a free, or protesting in a fair way a sideline ball or a questionable point.

What is an issue are things like the constant berating of referees or officials, or running on and off the pitch constantly throughout the game riling up players or opponents, or just generally ignoring requests from the referee and his or her officials. That’s unacceptable and warrants disciplinary action but probably not a lifetime ban.

It goes without saying that intimidation and physical assault should never ever be accepted, and maybe lifetime bans in some situations could be the only deterrent.

We have seen over a number of months multiple incidents involving mentors of teams who have gone too far and who have had to be severely reprimanded for their actions, yet incidents continue to happen.

People on the sideline — and in the stands for that matter — need to remember that while the game going on in front of them may be the biggest thing in the world to them at that moment, it is still just a game.