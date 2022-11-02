Cork Con are moving in the right direction in AIL Division 1A

CORK Constitution moved up to fourth in energia All-Ireland League Division 1A after their 33-16 win over Garryowen at Temple Hill at the weekend.

They’re behind three Dublin clubs, Terenure College, Trinity College and Clontarf and have a four-point cushion over Young Munster in fifth.

Tries from Max Abbott, Alessandro Heaney, Daniel Hurley, Billy Scannell and a penalty try reflected Con’s dominance over their Limerick rivals, who’ve lost all four games.

Head Coach Jonny Holland was happy with a third win on the spin. “We’re obviously pleased with the bonus-point though I think we still have bits and pieces to do and we could have polished it off a bit better,” he said.

“We got the performance we wanted from the lads, starting up front, especially the scrum, which was an area we did target.

“And still we’re looking for 10% more which could have given us another mauled try near the end, but look, we’re happy with the outcome.

“We were possibly too keen at times in the scrum, giving away a couple of free kicks. We needed to keep the hand break on a small bit, but that will come.

“It’s more a case of being smarter and not giving the referee a decision to make. We need more patience. Yet, it was indicative of what our fellows were thinking.”

Conditions militated against moving the ball wide on occasions as a gusting wind and a wet ball took a toll though the pitch was in pristine condition.

“The pitch here is always very good and we’re appreciative of it. That gives you the opportunity to play a bit of rugby though the weather conditions were difficult, especially in the first-half.

“We stuttered our way through the phases early on before getting on the attack though it was never going to be free-flowing because of the wind.

“We did have some nice passages of play, Billy Crowley down the right wing for example and Greg Higgins through the middle.

“We opened up more in the second-half which was nice to see, but there is definitely more in us in that aspect.”

There have been comings and goings since last season, prop Heaney and flanker Jack Kelleher joining from UCC as has full-back George Coomber and scrum-half Louis Kahn.

“There has been change and that takes time. Firstly, you have to get fellows into the mindset of what we’re trying to do here.

“We’re delighted with the players we’ve brought in and obviously there’s a bit of turnover going out, too. It’s never easy.

“I believe they will bring more to the team as the weeks go on. We just need patience and keep building.”

Kelleher made a huge contribution to Con’s victory, whether as a line-out target or around the pitch, including providing the scoring pass for the last try scored by Scannell.

“We knew when he was with College it might be a natural progression for him to come to us eventually. We were keeping an eye on him and Jack is a good guy to have in the pack.

“He has slotted in well and yet when you work as hard as some of these guys that will happen a bit easier. Having Sean Duffy and Dave Hyland back from injury was a big help, too.”

Last year’s runners-up Terenure are setting the early running, recording a maximum return in every outing and already closing in on 200 points scored from just four appearances.

UCD became their latest victims, crushed 58-5 after being 29-0 adrift at half-time. At the other end Shannon prop up the table, still searching for their first points.

College were the only Cork cub to win on the road, making it four victories from as many games by coming from 0-14 to overcome Banbridge 32-21 with tries from Johnny Murphy, Sam O’Sullivan, Joe O’Leary, Andrew O’Mahony and Killian Coghlan.

Highfield lost 6-5 at Old Wesley, Travis Coomey scoring the only try. Midleton lost 20-12 in Tullamore, Ryan Lehane crossing for a try in addition to a penalty try.

Sundays Well went under to Omagh Academicals 19-10. Finn MacFhlanncha scored a try, converted by Fabian Loughrey, who also kicked a penalty.