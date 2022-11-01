The Longshot: Swoop in on some choice odds that are for the birds

WATCHING one of those throwback shows on Sky about the early days of the Premier League (on all the time now it’s in its 30th year) last week, a name popped up that I hadn’t heard since those heady days in the 90s: Ken Monkou.
A bit of nostalgia sent me searching the internet to see what the former Chelsea and Southampton player has got up to since his retirement.
It’s a search that usually proves fairly unvaried: punditry or coaching.
I was delighted to see that the former Netherlands midfielder had taken a slightly different path: opening a pancake house.
Six years after he departed his final club Huddersfield, Monkou bought a building dating back to 1682 in the Dutch city of Delft.
He spent eight months renovating it before he even began flipping (pancakes, not property).
It was called the Old Town Pancake House and Monkou spent two years with a frying pan in his grip.
“It was the closest I got since I stopped playing to feeling the pressure, the excitement of football. A feeling like I was doing something worthwhile,” he said at the time.
“I had an open kitchen, and between midday and 2pm we had something like 150 customers, who would all watch me making these pancakes,” he added. “People didn’t believe it at first that an ex-professional footballer was in the kitchen.
“I only had six burners, so I was working like a trooper, but it was fantastic. It was family-run so it was great to spend so much time together.”
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p04twmcy
It reminds me of the time I met former Sweden and Blackburn player Martin Dahlin in a nightclub in Seoul 20 years ago. (If you don’t believe this encounter occurred you’re in the company of everyone else I’ve ever told about it.) There didn’t seem to be a whole pile for us to talk about so I asked him about why his former international teammate Tomas Brolin had got so fat.
“Oh my, he’s so big now,” he told me. “He opened not one, but two restaurants.” “He simply never stops eating,” he said, shaking his head.
WHAT would be good names for dining establishments run by former or present Southampton players?
- Matt Le Tisser’s Rotisseries.
- Keith Curle’s Twisted Fries.
- Alex Oxblade Chamberlain’s Steakhouse
- Kris Byrd’s Chicken Hut
- Victor Wanyama’s Wagamamas.
- Morgan Schneiderloin’s Pork Pit.
- Graeme Le Saux’s Pastries
- Rory Delap’s Long-Tossed Salad.
- Danny Seaborne’s Fish Food.
- Danny Ings’ Buffalo Wings.
THE great AC Milan side of the 90s are the only Italian team to have won all six games in this group stage, but Napoli have an opportunity to match them tonight at Anfield.
Liverpool need to bag four more than their visitors if they are to gain top spot.
Ten teams have finished a group stage with a maximum 18 points: Milan, Paris, Spartak Moskva, Barcelona, Real Madrid (twice), Bayern (twice), Liverpool and Ajax.
The 10/3 being offered by some bookies looks very inviting given the differences in form between the two sides.
SNOOKER’S Champion of Champions tournament began yesterday in Bolton.
Ronnie O’Sullivan has contested eight renewals of this competition, winning three times and making the final on two other occasions, so 4/1 seems decent enough, even if his form is a bit iffy.
Mark Allen (10/1) was the final player to secure a spot in the event with his victory in the Northern Ireland Open earlier this month.
Judd Trump (11/2) is the current champ, defeating John Higgins (12/1) 10-4 in last year’s final.
WE affixed the wrong odds to our Champions League double this day last week, but it still clicked at a slightly shorter price: 7/1 on City-Dortmund to draw and Liverpool to beat Ajax in Amsterdam.
A treble on Napoli, Swansea and Bristol City tonight will net you 36/1