The Longshot: Swoop in on some choice odds that are for the birds

MY less than enthusiastic embrace of the idea that birds might embody the spirit of lost loved ones last Friday caused a bit of a backlash in some quarters.

Look, I understand, some of us take great comfort from such hallucinatory phenomenon.

My own mother would often announce when a bird flew into the house, that it was a sign that someone was about to die. Which tells you a lot about how cheery my childhood was.

When she headed to the great expanse in the sky herself I even started taking notice of our flying friends a bit more.

I didn’t start talking to them or anything like that, but if I saw one staring in through my bedroom window, I’d close the curtains.

The night my dad passed away a few years later, we spent 10 minutes trying to shoo a bat out of the sitting room, prompting the less sceptical to posit he might have been a vampire (or even Batman).

One acquaintance of mine insists that whenever she sees a white feather, it means her late father is sending her a message. She said she saw one while passing a hospital recently and believes he is trying to tell her to get a check-up. But it might equally mean that Fabrizio Ravanelli is sick, I told her.

Why all the talk of birds again today? Well, I found myself in Kilkenny over the bank holiday weekend in the company of some amazing birds and my wife (a correlation is suggested, just in case she reads this).

At the Lyrath Estate just outside the city we partook of a Hawk Walk at the Falconry School there.

This entailed us donning gloves and trotting across a field as Holly the Harris hawk swooped around us and deigned to perch on our fists whenever food was plopped on them.

Holly didn’t limit herself to the food served up on a plate either, frightening a few pigeons and rooks before settling on a snack of a slug she spotted on the ground. After she initially dropped it I thought the slug might wiggle away to freedom until I realised Holly can move at 120mph if it pleases her and a slug doesn’t quite top out at that speed.

As my surname is an anglicisation of Ó Séaghdha, meaning hawk-like, I thought I might take to hunting with Holly like a duck to water, but our falconer John informed me it would take years to master his craft, something that was immediately apparent when I attempted to launch Holly towards a tree and she instead tumbled to the ground.

(A few weeks out from the World Cup being held there, it’s worth pointing out that far more popular a pastime among Qataris than football is falconry, which they consider one of the cornerstones of their culture).

If you aren’t convinced by all this that time spent in the company of our feathered friends isn’t well spent, a study by Kings College in London this week has identified a positive correlation between seeing and hearing birds and improvements in mental well-being and depressive symptoms (or feeling chirpy even).

Has all of the preceding been a build-up to tipping the Swans and the Robins tonight? Probably not, but a double on Swansea and Bristol City will net you 8/1.

Flipping marvellous life after football for Monkou

WATCHING one of those throwback shows on Sky about the early days of the Premier League (on all the time now it’s in its 30th year) last week, a name popped up that I hadn’t heard since those heady days in the 90s: Ken Monkou.

A bit of nostalgia sent me searching the internet to see what the former Chelsea and Southampton player has got up to since his retirement.

It’s a search that usually proves fairly unvaried: punditry or coaching.

I was delighted to see that the former Netherlands midfielder had taken a slightly different path: opening a pancake house.

Ken Monkou: Flat-out cooking.

Six years after he departed his final club Huddersfield, Monkou bought a building dating back to 1682 in the Dutch city of Delft.

He spent eight months renovating it before he even began flipping (pancakes, not property).

It was called the Old Town Pancake House and Monkou spent two years with a frying pan in his grip.

“It was the closest I got since I stopped playing to feeling the pressure, the excitement of football. A feeling like I was doing something worthwhile,” he said at the time.

“I had an open kitchen, and between midday and 2pm we had something like 150 customers, who would all watch me making these pancakes,” he added. “People didn’t believe it at first that an ex-professional footballer was in the kitchen.

“I only had six burners, so I was working like a trooper, but it was fantastic. It was family-run so it was great to spend so much time together.”

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p04twmcy

It reminds me of the time I met former Sweden and Blackburn player Martin Dahlin in a nightclub in Seoul 20 years ago. (If you don’t believe this encounter occurred you’re in the company of everyone else I’ve ever told about it.) There didn’t seem to be a whole pile for us to talk about so I asked him about why his former international teammate Tomas Brolin had got so fat.

“Oh my, he’s so big now,” he told me. “He opened not one, but two restaurants.” “He simply never stops eating,” he said, shaking his head.

Take 10

WHAT would be good names for dining establishments run by former or present Southampton players?

Matt Le Tisser’s Rotisseries.

Keith Curle’s Twisted Fries.

Alex Oxblade Chamberlain’s Steakhouse

Kris Byrd’s Chicken Hut

Victor Wanyama’s Wagamamas.

Morgan Schneiderloin’s Pork Pit.

Graeme Le Saux’s Pastries

Rory Delap’s Long-Tossed Salad.

Danny Seaborne’s Fish Food.

Danny Ings’ Buffalo Wings.

Napoli look for a perfect finish

THE great AC Milan side of the 90s are the only Italian team to have won all six games in this group stage, but Napoli have an opportunity to match them tonight at Anfield.

Liverpool need to bag four more than their visitors if they are to gain top spot.

Ten teams have finished a group stage with a maximum 18 points: Milan, Paris, Spartak Moskva, Barcelona, Real Madrid (twice), Bayern (twice), Liverpool and Ajax.

The 10/3 being offered by some bookies looks very inviting given the differences in form between the two sides.

Ronnie is good to make final

SNOOKER’S Champion of Champions tournament began yesterday in Bolton.

Ronnie O’Sullivan has contested eight renewals of this competition, winning three times and making the final on two other occasions, so 4/1 seems decent enough, even if his form is a bit iffy.

Mark Allen (10/1) was the final player to secure a spot in the event with his victory in the Northern Ireland Open earlier this month.

Judd Trump (11/2) is the current champ, defeating John Higgins (12/1) 10-4 in last year’s final.

The Bet

WE affixed the wrong odds to our Champions League double this day last week, but it still clicked at a slightly shorter price: 7/1 on City-Dortmund to draw and Liverpool to beat Ajax in Amsterdam.

A treble on Napoli, Swansea and Bristol City tonight will net you 36/1