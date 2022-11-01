Ina Killeen is recognised for her commitment to her club Leevale and the sport of athletics 

A woman who has given a life-long contribution in a variety of roles to her chosen sport has been honoured with the Cork City Sports Athletic Person of the Month for September.

Ina Killeen, a member of the Leevale club since the age of seven, has put her heart and soul into the sport of athletics since those early days, initially as an athlete then in a coaching capacity, followed by officiating and administrative roles at club, county, provincial and national level.

She has also been a valued and respected official at the Cork City Sports for many years and back in September as usual was in the thick of things in the promotion of the Echo Ladies Mini-Marathon.

A native of Ballinlough, it was a young Ina Murphy who was one of a number of kids on her road that first became involved in athletics through the Leevale club.

“We used to train at Ashton School, I did the sprints and long jump and then in the winter a bus would come to the top of our road and take us all off to cross-country, we had great times,” she recalls of those early days.

After a period away from Cork, Ina returned to her original club which she has now served with distinction for over 25 years.

“When I first went to Leevale there were two great gentlemen there, Finbarr O’Brien and Tony Shine, who used to coach me.

Ina Killeen Levale AC is the CCS Athletic Person of the Month. At the River Lee Hotel for the Cork City Sports Athletics Person of the Month Award for September. Ina Killeen ( Leevale AC ) .L to R., Shay Curtin CCS, Terry O’Rourke CCS, Joe Hartnett Meet Director CCS, Isabel Keane, Cork 96FM C103, Tony O’Connell Chairman CCS, Ivan Jerome, Deputy General Manager The River Lee, Nicola Cullinane, The Echo, Frank Walley president CCS and Mark Walk, Treasurer CCS.. Picture M. Collins.

"When I arrived back with my children they were still involved, so it was lovely to see them again, along with another great worker and wonderful lady in athletics, Eithne Uí Chonaill, who asked me to help out.”

Along with a coaching role, Ina was treasurer of Leevale for 11 years and from there moved on to Cork, Munster and national level at administrate level.

During her years at the club, she has seen many changes, the most obvious been the development of Leevale’s High Performance Centre at Farranlea Road.

“It’s been wonderful to see the club grow and all the new faces coming in. There’s a great structure in the club and the High-Performance Centre is a marvellous facility because regardless of the weather athletes can go there, meet up and continue with their training routine.”

The Cork City Sports has also benefited from Ina’s expertise, this year she took on the role of marksperson on the line.

“I replaced a great man there, John Hayes, and I think in this year’s event we really saw the strength of the Irish athletes who are now well up there with the best.”

Ina Kileen is one of a handful of female starters in the country and pays a special tribute to the team she has around her.

“There’s great support and great knowledge and all are willing to share their experience. It can be quite daunting but the one thing I’d say if you’re in doubt about a start, stop it.

"If the race is gone, it’s hard to call it back but if you stop it beforehand you can start afresh again.

“You also need to be calm, reassuring and supported to the athletes so I would say to any aspiring starter to give it a go.

"In doing it, I suppose people are a bit daunted by the fact that they are in control, and they have the power to make this work or not.

"But once you become involved in starting, it really becomes easy after that.”

For someone who has given unstinting service to all levels of the sport over many years, Ina has this opinion on what it takes to make a great club person.

“I don’t think it’s just the person, it’s all the people involved. I think it’s about using our talents together to make it work together.

“We’ve all got something to offer, the important thing is to invite people in, use their talents to the best of their ability and then the club will thrive.” Ina was accompanied at the awards ceremony by her husband Pat, daughter Anna, along with Leevale colleagues Eithne Uí Chonaill, John Calnan, John Sheehan and Donie Walsh.

The Cork City Sports Athletics Person of the Month Award is sponsored by the River Lee, 96&C103FM, The Echo, Cork Crystal and Leisureworld.