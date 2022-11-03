Paudie Palmer: St Michael's and Aghabullogue showed why teams must never give up

I hope that you all enjoyed the jazz, even though I reckon most of you aren’t even remotely interested in that genre of music.

A little akin to the Kinsale Rugby 7s, where the experience can be savoured without ever feeling or even viewing an oval ball!

Now for a moment, can I ask you what comes to mind on hearing the word Mayo? Defeat, defeat and defeat eile I guess! Or could it be, that with a little peeling back of the narrative, you think of a successful GAA county?

I must mention the achievements of three 'Mayo' club teams. For the first, let’s head to Knock. Last Sunday the senior football decider had Ballina Stephenites and Westport in search of glory.

Ballina are serial winners, their opponents, the Mayo of the Mayo clubs: nine finals, nine losses. When the final whistle sounded, the dark days was over. On a scoreline of 1-9 to 1-6, the Lee Keegan-inspired Westport won their first senior title.

You can only try and imagine what that winning feeling must be like.

Kevin Keane and Lee Keegan of Westport celebrate. Picture: Conor McKeown/Sportsfile

Maybe not as dramatic, let’s tip the hat to the Aghabullogue intermediate camogie team. Last Saturday week, on an afternoon where a Kerry goat would be demanding top-quality gear, they trailed Blackrock by eight points early in the second half.

The odds on them losing their third county final in a row were a lot shorter than the odds available on Jeffery Donaldson pulling up in the deputy principal chair alongside Michelle O’Neill. Six minutes into injury time, Blackrock led by one when 22-year-old Cliona Healy struck an equalising free.

Replay fixed for Ovens last Saturday. They were level on eight occasions, including when the final whistle of normal time sounded, the equalising point coming from Aghabullogue’s Ella Foley.

SCORING MACHINE

Extra time and again there was no separating them. The clock was ticking when Annie Foley gathered possession and spotted the scoring machine and Cliona Healy obliged, which brought her tally to 1-11. The whistle sounded, the heartbreak and the exhilaration. On a scoreline of 2-17 to 3-13, the Mid Cork club were a senior team and memories of recent defeats evaporated into darkening Ovens skies.

Sunday, the port of call was Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the football double header. The curtain-raiser was just more than that. The scriptwriters would be impressed with a team from a small rural community who in a 10-year period had embarked on a ladder climb out of junior to within one victory of the top 12.

Standing in the way of the fairytale ending was the most Mayo of Cork clubs. St Michael's were at Everest base camp for the seventh time.

Even the neutrals were divided, who would want to see Knocknagree denied? Yet as a consequence of the manner St Michael’s go about their business in that competitive sporting area of Cork city in Blackrock, they have many admirers.

Michael’s emerged from the tunnel and it was obvious that not all on Blackrock Road, Skehard Road, Church Road and other roads in the catchment area of the fishing village had made the short journey to support their football team. Of course, this is 'Captains of Cork Industry' territory! When the John Fintan Daly-led outfit emerged, it was very much a case of the last man or woman out closing the door.

Two minutes in, Keith Hegarty pointed for the city challengers before Michael McSweeney levelled. Despite St Michael’s gaining the upper hand on the possession stakes, there were some worrying signs showing up in the stats analysis section. Four wides in five minutes.

Two events coupled with the rising wide count in the opening 10 minutes had us thinking that there was probably a better chance of Luciano Pavarotti singing the banks than one from the St Michael’s choir.

Five minutes in Adam Hennessy called a mark, his effort hit a post and came to nothing. Four minutes later, Eoghan McSweeney stepped up to take a free for the Duhallow side, it too hit the post but was collected by Niall O’Connor who landed a marvellous point.

Knocknagree were up by two, worrying times for the locals. One of the dual stars, Daniel Meaney picked up possession and just drove it over from distance. Now, the first of Adam Hennessy’s goals arrived on stream. Peter Cunningham broke up an attack and sent it to territory slightly to the left of the Knocknagree goal. Eric Hegarty and his attendant moved towards it. Hegarty won it superbly, turned on a coin and after a brilliant solo, laid it across to Hennessy who dispatched superbly.

Crucial.

At the break, Michael’s were two in front. It would be a little unfair to say the second period was one-way traffic but Knocknagree only registering one from play, gives you an indication of the dominance.

Goal number two arrived with about 13 minutes remaining. Hegarty once again gathered possession, kicked it forward in the direction of Hennessy and his 180-degree manoeuvre had him heading words goal. There was going to be no lay-off, the finish was superb and victory was within their grasp.

St Michael's joint captains Sean Keating and Tom Lenihan raise the Kevin McTernan Cup. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Serious relief but the climb up those victory steps proved you must never let county final defeats, define or destroy.

Then one of their legendary club men Frankie O’Connell was called to the podium. His rendition of Glory Home was well worth the wait.

Pavarotti would have approved and his beloved St Michael’s had become members of the exclusive club. A mighty crowd .