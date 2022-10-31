Mon, 31 Oct, 2022 - 11:15

Paudie Kissane: St Michael's and Nemo got their tactics spot on to perform when it mattered most

'Irrespective of being hot favourites or underdog, ultimately it comes down to performance on the day'
Paudie Kissane: St Michael's and Nemo got their tactics spot on to perform when it mattered most

Nemo Rangers's Kevin O'Donovan gets the ball away under pressure. Picture: INPHO/Lorraine O’Sullivan

Paudie Kissane

FIRST off, well done St Michael's. 

After losing quite a few finals, they will have gotten great satisfaction from winning the SAFC final from a difficult position. They were edgy in possession in the first half, not showing their usual threat and team play. A few early wides didn’t help. Facing into a strong wind it was going to take a big second half to get over the line.

Knocknagree showed early promise, linking and moving the ball very sharply but coming up to half-time when they kicked long, the Michael's full-back line seemed to have their measure. Maybe the wind was a factor but I didn’t think Knocknagree finished the first half as well as the scoreline suggested.

The favourites showed courage in the second half pushing up, heaping pressure on the Knocknagree kick-out. 

Peter Cunningham, Tom Linehan and Daniel Meaney carried possession superbly, while Eric Hegarty began to weave his way into the game. They used their extra pace smartly.

St Michael's Eric Hegarty and Michael Mulconry, selector, celebrate after defeating Knocknagree. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
St Michael's Eric Hegarty and Michael Mulconry, selector, celebrate after defeating Knocknagree. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Niall O’Connor scored some great points in Knocknagree's semi-final win over Clyda, but unfortunately in the third quarter here, he had two wides at a time when his team badly needed a score.

Meaney apart from one turnover in contact had a huge game when it mattered. His midfield partner Andrew Murphy went off injured but Meaney upped his game.

The second Adam Hennessy goal had a huge bearing. It was the ultimate reward for a positive second-half approach.

Joy for St Michael's players after defeating Knocknagree. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Joy for St Michael's players after defeating Knocknagree. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The disappointment will be massive in North Cork having gone so close to going all the way to the top grade. Nevertheless, they can be proud. What they have achieved is admired around the county.

In the Premier Senior grade, while Nemo are well used to winning county titles this will rank as one of the sweetest yet. They had a game plan and executed it with huge intensity. Things got a bit chaotic for the last 10 minutes but they are county champions and deservedly so.

Nemo may have been disappointed with how they dealt with tactical challenges in the earlier rounds but last Sunday the tables were turned as they asked all the questions of St Finbarr’s, who struggled to find answers.

A prime example was Kevin Donovan’s counter-attacking forcing Steven Sherlock and Cillian Myers Murray on the back foot. This reminded me of an All-Ireland final where Colm Cooper spent too much time tracking Philly McMahon’s forays.

Mark Cronin and Conor Horgan showed good form in the semi-final defeat of Ballincollig and maintained these levels. Horgan got some great scores but Cronin had a huge influence. Yes, Luke Connolly and Ronan Dalton also contributed with some great points but Cronin was key with his selfless running and link-up play.

The space Cronin won possession in time and again was in complete contrast to some of the suffocating conditions experienced in previous close victories over Carbery Rangers and Clonakilty. As an attacking unit, Nemo won their battle with St Finbarr's defence comprehensively.

Nemo Rangers manager Paul O’Donovan pre-game had highlighted increased work-rate this year and this certainly was another major factor as Nemo repeatedly turned Barrs over. They had an edge. Alan O’Donovan led by example.

Colin Lyons of St Finbarrs in action against Alan O'Donovan of Nemo Rangers. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Colin Lyons of St Finbarrs in action against Alan O'Donovan of Nemo Rangers. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

This hunger was also typified in the last 10 minutes in the breaking ball stakes. Momentum had swung with Nemo’s lead reduced to four points, all to play for. On three successive long kick-outs, Nemo won three breaks. Yes, this was followed by turnovers but at least possession was been lost well inside the Barrs' half.

Ian Maguire wasn’t as influential in general play but he did field some great kick-outs heading into the last quarter. This started the comeback and the Togher men threw everything at Nemo to rescue the game. Unfortunately, too much damage was done already.

Irrespective of the hot favourites or underdog tags beforehand, ultimately it comes down to performance on the day. It is why you must always admire teams who achieve success over multiple seasons.

Read More

Nemo v Barrs county final talking points: Luke Connolly in line for a Cork recall

More in this section

Ireland v England - T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Melbourne Cricket Ground Ireland cricketers claim famous T20 World Cup win over England in Melbourne 
Kilshannig's winning momentum continues with a win over Dromtarriffe in the JAHC Kilshannig's winning momentum continues with a win over Dromtarriffe in the JAHC
Cork GAA set to run U18 competitions in 2023 after meeting of clubs Cork GAA set to run U18 competitions in 2023 after meeting of clubs
cork gaa
Cork City takeover off despite title success as club explore outside investment options

Cork City takeover off despite title success as club explore outside investment options

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more