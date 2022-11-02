Wed, 02 Nov, 2022 - 07:30

County final joy shows just how important the grassroots is in Cork GAA 

A new book 'Grassroots The Second Half – Stories from the Heart of the GAA’ celebrates the Association as a pillar within Irish society
Inniscarra's Ken St Ledger celebrates with supporters after defeating Castlemartyr recently. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Eamonn Murphy

CORK GAA fans have been told a new publication on life within the Association highlights the 98 percent of the people who make up the association: the grassroots.

GAA President Larry McCarthy said “grassroots people” seldom got the spotlight for what they do but by writing their own accounts as part of this series of books, their story-telling would become part of the social and cultural history for the present and future generations.

The President was speaking as he launched ‘ Grassroots -The Second Half, Stories from the heart of the GAA’ at Croke Park which was edited by author and journalist, PJ Cunningham.

It features amusing, entertaining and dramatic tales from members and followers of the GAA at every level with gripping contributions also from such well-known sportspeople as former Antrim All-Star hurler, Sambo McNaughton, former rugby star Ollie Campbell, snooker star Ken Doherty, Kerry playwright John B Keane and Galway All-Ireland winner John Connolly.

“I’m not sure if there is some poetic license in some of them,” the President joked.

“However, I do know I’ve enjoyed the two volumes that I’ve read and I hope there is more to come because these books are shining a mirror into how and why the GAA has become such a pillar within Irish society.

“The reach and influence of the GAA and the focal point it provides in so many communities ensures it has attained a special status in the lives of so many.

“The GAA is essentially about people and places and these two powerful ingredients feature in many of the stories submitted for publication.” 

Denis O'Sullivan and Seanie Farmer from Cork at the launch of ‘Grassroots The Second Half – Stories from the Heart of the GAA’ at Croke Park. Picture: Aishling Conway
We've seen the excitement of club GAA drawing huge crowds to Páirc Uí Chaoimh in recent weeks for county finals, including an incredible 15,165 for the Premier Senior Hurling decider in terrible weather conditions. Schools GAA is also back in full flight, with the first football Sciath na Scol football action taking place since the winter of 2019, and a bumper schedule of second-level activity.

Editor PJ Cunningham said it was fitting that Croke Park was the setting for the launch because the writers’ stories were being acknowledged at the very highest level by the GAA.

“The contributors have unearthed a treasure trove of local stories which would die out if not put in book form and these can broaden the understanding of what the GAA means.

“They used to say it was the Catholic Church, Fianna Fail and the GAA which was the at the core of Irish life – the first two have shrunk in terms of influence but the GAA’s continues to grow.” 

The stories are a treasure trove of memories, tales and incidents reflecting the emergence of Irish nationhood in all its guises.

Grassroots - The Second Half’ is published by Ballpoint Press and retails at €19.99. It is available at ballpointpress.ie and in all good bookshops nationwide.

cork gaa
