Nemo captain Luke Connolly: It's special, I don't think I will ever top this

WHAT a day to remember for Nemo Rangers captain Luke Connolly, who lifted the Andy Scannell Cup after a thrilling 1-15 to 2-9 over the defending champions St Finbarr’s at Pairc Ui Chaoimh yesterday.

Not only is the ace finisher in his first season as skipper, but Connolly was also adjudged Man-of-the-Match in a game watched by a crowd of 10,153.

It was also special for Paul Kerrigan, who won his 10th medal, a club record, coming on during the second half and helping to lift the siege late on.

The emotion of it all caught up with Connolly. “I pride myself on being cool, calm and collected, but I fell apart at the full-time whistle,” he told the Echo.

“It’s a privilege to be captain in our centenary year and to win a game like that in a county final. It’s special and I don’t think I will ever top it, to be honest, regardless of what happens in the rest of my career.

“I’m joined by three other winning captains on the pitch and obviously I’ve seen others do it before me. It’s incredibly special and I simply adore playing for this club.”

Nemo Rangers captain Luke Connolly raises the Andy Scannell Cup after defeating St Finbarr's. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Nemo led 0-9 to 0-4 at half-time and jumped 11 points clear with 20 minutes remaining only for the ’Barr’s to respond brilliantly.

“They are an exceptional side, who were going to have their purple patch. They got two very good goals against our defence, which was excellent all afternoon.

“You just have to take your hat off to goals like that. Brian Hayes is a big threat around the square and he showed that with the first goal and Billy Hennessy just planted the second in the top corner.”

Nemo’s lead was cut to three points after 57 minutes, but a late point from substitute Kieran O’Sullivan soothed nerves.

“I thought we got some crucial turnovers near the end to run down the clock and overall this is where we want to be after last year’s disappointing season.

“It was a touch of deja vu about 2014, when we were 14 points up in the replay only to leave them back in with a couple of goals.

It’s a credit to the Barrs that got back into it again, getting on top of our kick-outs with Ian Maguire showing why he’s one of the best midfielders around.

“But, I think it was our six backs who deserve most of the credit for what they did not only in the first-half but throughout the game. It was the platform for us.”