Leeside record first win of season in the CWSSL U12 league

Leeside 4

Kinsale 1

LEESIDE notched up their first win of the season against a spirited Kinsale side in the GE Healthcare Under 12 Division 1 match at Leeside Park last weekend and as a result jumped up one place on the table to join two other teams on four points from five games played.

This was one of a few games which managed to be played on a grass pitch due to the heavy rain as a number of games were cancelled throughout the weekend.

Both teams took advantage of the break in the weather that morning and served up an entertaining hours football with the visitors finding the back of the net in the first minute only to be ruled offside.

The visitors charged forward again and by the fifth minute took the lead when Abbey Lalor turned goalward in a packed penalty area and sent the ball into the far corner for the opening score.

Leeside looked for the equaliser, Eireann Finn’s effort being deflected for a corner and Rose O’Shaughnessy’s long range free kick being covered by the Kinsale keeper Olivia Bollard who had to be sharp to cover from Amy Barrett moments later.

The equaliser eventually came in the 26th minute when Amy Barrett met a poor kick out and duly returned the ball back to the Kinsale keeper Olivia Bollard, the ball trickling over the line.

Kinsale who played against Leeside in the CWSSL U12 Div 1 match at Leeside recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Two minutes later the home side took the lead when Rose O’Shaughnessy’s effort was deflected by the Kinsale keeper into the path of Ruby Ford who made no mistake from 5 yards as the home side went in at the break 2-1 up.

Within a matter of seconds from the restart Leeside added a third goal courtesy of Eireann Finn who turned in the area and sent the ball into the far corner as Leeside were looking particularly comfortable at this stage.

The home side continued to press, Finn’s effort hitting the side netting while Barrett hit the crossbar while attempting to chip the keeper from inside the area.

Leeside’s Claire Bugler’s 40-yard effort was well held by the Kinsale keeper Bollard right on the goal line while at the other end Kinsale were unfortunate to add to their score with Abbey Lalor hitting the post and had another effort moments later being cleared off the line.

Three minutes before time Leeside added a fourth when Rose O’Shaughnessy’s cross from a sharp angle came off the keeper with Amy Barrett tapping the ball into the net from close range.

Minutes later Leeside even hit the crossbar and had an effort cleared off the line as the home side finished strongly and secured their first win of the season in style and moved up the league table as a result while Kinsale can only build on their strong performance and showing knowing that results will come their way in time.

Good performances from Leeside’s Holly O’Callaghan, Amy Barrett and Rose O’Shaughnessy while best for Kinsale were Olivia Warren, Abbey Lalor and Naomi Harte.

Leeside: Lucy Forrest, Millie Charalambous, Caoimhe Street, Hollie O’Callaghan, Amy Barrett, Ruby Ford, Claire Bugler, Aoibhinn O’Leary, Rose O’Shaughnessy, Eireann Finn, Grace Gough, Kaelyn Power, Sarah Twomey

Kinsale: Olivia Bollard, Olivia Warren, Amy Fitzpatrick, Elsie Lynch, Jass Lalor, Abbey Lalor, Tessa Calmilleiri, Lucy McCarthy, Naomi Harte, Tallulah Farr, Sophie O’Riordan, Yasmine Milne, Eimear Walsh, Aoife O’Callaghan

Referee: Pat Cronin.