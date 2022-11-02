Bride Rovers' Daniel Lane leaves Imokilly board to take up new Cork GAA role

THE next few weeks mark a significant change of role for current Imokilly GAA runaí Daniel Lane, who is set to take up a new full appointment as an administrator with Cork GAA at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Lane served as club secretary for Bride Rovers for a number of years and excelled in the same role with the divisional board. However, the opportunity to work with Cork GAA offers a great new challenge for this highly efficient administrator. Later this month, he will officially step down from his position in the Imokilly barony when the annual convention will be held at Dungourney GAA Club.

"Fixtures, referees, venues, ticketing, day-to-day duties will be on my job list. I just could not turn down the opportunity.

"Kevin O'Donovan is so progressive in terms of all he does at Cork GAA. I love the role I have in East Cork, so it's great to be able to develop it into a full-time role at County Board level.

"Being honest I was interested, because of the way things are progressing. The changes that have gone on over the past four or five years have been massive. There is so much now about Cork GAA, the stadium, events, teams, it's now an entire brand.

"Dealing with the clubs and the inter-county teams on a regular basis is something I'm really looking forward to. I will have a fair deal of involvement with the inter-county teams in terms of organising their arrangements which really excites me."

Daniel Lane and Denis Ahern in the large astro turf facility at Bride Rovers. Picture Denis Minihane.

Imokilly highlights included presenting the Jim Ryan Cup to his own Bride Rovers team when they won the JAFC in 2021.

I suppose one of the great high points was seeing the Imokilly football team up and running again.

"What the current group have done and are trying to do is so encouraging under Eoin O'Neill. There is an upcoming 7s tournament. A few years ago, it was something that I really wanted to bring to the forefront and even though Imokilly did not win any matches this year, they came close to qualifying for the divisional final.

"On a broader note work on the website and the organisation of the championships are other things that stand out in recent years.

Lately, he was on hand to make the official presentation as his Bride Rovers club ended a 15-year wait by capturing the East Cork Junior B Hurling title with victory over Killeagh at Watergrasshill. DJ Cahill was captain with Damian Buckley scoring eight points. It was their sixth time winning the competition and the first adult hurling championship silverware since they also lifted the Eamon Fleming Cup in 2007.

Rovers decided to mark the occasion in style and on the night after the win, as the six JBHC winning captains all assembled at the club headquarters: Willie Sheehan (1966), Pat O'Connor (1975), Tom Mulcahy (1993) and Denis Mulcahy (1995) joined the most recent captains.

FIXTURES

Meanwhile, this evening we have the two semi-finals of the JCFC which bring together Aghada and Lisgoold at Rostellan and Glanmire and Midleton at Sallybrook, both at 7.30pm.

Among the county league games is Saturday's highly attractive all-eastern clash in the semi-final of the Division 3 hurling league as Lisgoold host Castlemartyr at 3pm.