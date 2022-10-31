Mayfield Boxing Club need funding urgently to cater for all the kids in the community

MAYFIELD Boxing Club is appealing for funding to ensure its survival and support many young people in the community.

The club train in the premises of the Mayfield East Community Association that is based on Tinkers Cross, but growing numbers are stopping more kids getting involved in the club.

There is no boxing ring in the facility and coach Danny Fitzpatrick believes if money is not allocated to the Mayfield East Association it could prove a black day for the club.

“We began in 2007 and along with my fellow coaches Brian Cronin, Peter Higgins and Jimmy Staunton we put in some dedicated work to the young boxers in the community.

“Since 2008 we have won 23 Irish titles and had numerous boxers back and forth to competing in the European Championship, so I think that shows the talent we have within the club."

In recent years there has been a considerable number of girls joining the club and the numbers have soared to over 100 members.

"I think the success we have had is pushing the numbers up and if the facility is not improved, we will be telling children that we basically cannot allow them join the club as membership will be closed."

In the present climate helping children find a sport they enjoy is the number one priority for the Mayfield Boxing club.

“Getting young people off the streets and giving them something to aspire to is just as important as winning Munster and Irish titles,” said coach Brian Cronin.

The present funding for the club comes from local businesses and local councillors donating from their ward funds.

Chairman of the Mayfield East Community association Eddie Carey is hoping that funding will come sooner than later.

"The plans are drawn for our facility to be extended and refurbished that will give the boxing club a far better facility with a ring and hopefully our pleas for help will come.

What is needed in the North East ward is a massive injection of funding from government grants and believe me there is some serious work gone in."

The City Council cleared the site with funding, but the next stage could take up to a million euros to complete.

A number of local TDs participate in trying to get funding for this project and Carey believes the government need to take a serious look at what the community of Mayfield requires to facilitate young and old.

“We also have elderly people that use the facility for bowls and with the amount of housing that’s been scheduled to be built in our community surely this project should be a major priority,” added Eddie.