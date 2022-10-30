Nemo boss Paul O'Donovan: 'We tackled like demons and we needed to'

NEMO Rangers manager Paul O’Donovan went through the wringer in that thrilling climax against St Finbarr's.

“I’m relieved and ecstatic at the same time. The Barrs were certainly bothering us, when a couple of high balls went in near the end,” he said.

“And that didn’t surprise me because they’re the Barrs, county and Munster champions, and we’ve huge respect for them.

“They never gave up, kept battling and pushed us right to the end. We went 11 points up before they brought it back to three and we needed that late point.”

Nemo’s big lead with 20 minutes to go posed a question for the management. Stick to what was working or change tactics?

“I was wondering should we try and shut up shop by playing a sweeper. But you can invite teams onto you doing that so we decided to stay doing what we were doing.

“I thought we tackled like demons and we needed to. I thought one of the keys to our victory was the start to the second half which was very impressive.

“There can be a lull at times after half-time, but the lads were hopping in fairness and got the first two scores.

“Funnily enough I didn’t see what happened before Conor Horgan’s goal. I only saw the ball being kicked into the empty net. In fairness to Conor it was a great finish."

O’Donovan also had special praise for keeper Micheál Aodh Martin’s heroics approaching half-time.

Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“He made a crucial double save when we were 0-7 to 0-4 up. You’d put your house on Steven Sherlock to score, but what a save from Micheal Aodh to turn onto the post and away for a 45.

“A goal then would have levelled it and given the Barrs a huge lift going into half-time, but that’s what Micheal Aodh is there for and he is so good at doing it.”

Almost immediately, Mark Cronin was through on goal at the other end. “It was some pass from Luke and to be fair John Kerins made a great save.

“And he did the same in the second half to stop another shot from Luke. It’s the reason why they’re the top keepers in the county.”