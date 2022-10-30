Sun, 30 Oct, 2022 - 19:21

Nemo boss Paul O'Donovan: 'We tackled like demons and we needed to'

Nemo are county champions yet again after a 1-16 to 2-9 victory over the Barrs at Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Nemo boss Paul O'Donovan: 'We tackled like demons and we needed to'

Nemo Rangers manager Paul O'Donovan and selectors celebrate. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mark Woods

NEMO Rangers manager Paul O’Donovan went through the wringer in that thrilling climax against St Finbarr's.

“I’m relieved and ecstatic at the same time. The Barrs were certainly bothering us, when a couple of high balls went in near the end,” he said.

“And that didn’t surprise me because they’re the Barrs, county and Munster champions, and we’ve huge respect for them.

“They never gave up, kept battling and pushed us right to the end. We went 11 points up before they brought it back to three and we needed that late point.” 

Nemo’s big lead with 20 minutes to go posed a question for the management. Stick to what was working or change tactics?

“I was wondering should we try and shut up shop by playing a sweeper. But you can invite teams onto you doing that so we decided to stay doing what we were doing.

“I thought we tackled like demons and we needed to. I thought one of the keys to our victory was the start to the second half which was very impressive.

“There can be a lull at times after half-time, but the lads were hopping in fairness and got the first two scores.

“Funnily enough I didn’t see what happened before Conor Horgan’s goal. I only saw the ball being kicked into the empty net. In fairness to Conor it was a great finish."

O’Donovan also had special praise for keeper Micheál Aodh Martin’s heroics approaching half-time.

Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“He made a crucial double save when we were 0-7 to 0-4 up. You’d put your house on Steven Sherlock to score, but what a save from Micheal Aodh to turn onto the post and away for a 45.

“A goal then would have levelled it and given the Barrs a huge lift going into half-time, but that’s what Micheal Aodh is there for and he is so good at doing it.” 

Almost immediately, Mark Cronin was through on goal at the other end. “It was some pass from Luke and to be fair John Kerins made a great save.

“And he did the same in the second half to stop another shot from Luke. It’s the reason why they’re the top keepers in the county.”

Read More

Nemo v Barrs county final talking points: Luke Connolly in line for a Cork recall

More in this section

Ireland v England - T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Melbourne Cricket Ground Ireland cricketers claim famous T20 World Cup win over England in Melbourne 
Kilshannig's winning momentum continues with a win over Dromtarriffe in the JAHC Kilshannig's winning momentum continues with a win over Dromtarriffe in the JAHC
Cork GAA set to run U18 competitions in 2023 after meeting of clubs Cork GAA set to run U18 competitions in 2023 after meeting of clubs
cork gaa
Cork City takeover off despite title success as club explore outside investment options

Cork City takeover off despite title success as club explore outside investment options

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more