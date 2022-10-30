Sun, 30 Oct, 2022 - 19:30

Three reasons why Nemo Rangers are kingpins once again in Cork

Mark Woods breaks down Nemo's brilliant 23rd county title win
Three reasons why Nemo Rangers are kingpins once again in Cork

Nemo Rangers supporters celebrate after defeating St Finbarr's. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mark Woods

1. Class 

It was vintage Nemo, clinical in their use of the ball, moving it smartly and at pace while smothering the best efforts of St Finbarr’s until that storming finish when they cut an 11-point deficit to three.

Nemo bossed much of the first half in typical fashion and critically converted the opportunities which came their way with captain Luke Connolly and Conor Horgan their scorers-in-chief.

They continued in that vein on the resumption with Horgan’s brilliant finish for his side’s lone goal reflective of the rising confidence in their ranks.

2. The captain 

Luke Connolly continued in the long line of successful captains of county-winning Nemo sides, and he led from the front. Apart from contributing 0-8, five frees, Connolly was instrumental in much, much more.

For example, his long pass with the outside of his right boot that sent Mark Cronin in the clear was straight from the top drawer.

And the manner in which Connolly won possession in a tight position near the endline to create the scoring opportunity for Kevin O’Donovan to score point number 14 after 46 minutes was another piece of class from a gifted footballer.

3. Tradition 

It's difficult to explain what it means in practical terms, but Nemo’s 50-year history of winning Cork, Munster and All-Ireland club titles is a factor in their never-ending success story in this their centenary year. The history of leaving the jersey for the next man is critical.

Read More

Nemo v Barrs county final talking points: Luke Connolly in line for a Cork recall

More in this section

Ireland v England - T20 World Cup - Super 12 - Melbourne Cricket Ground Ireland cricketers claim famous T20 World Cup win over England in Melbourne 
Kilshannig's winning momentum continues with a win over Dromtarriffe in the JAHC Kilshannig's winning momentum continues with a win over Dromtarriffe in the JAHC
Cork GAA set to run U18 competitions in 2023 after meeting of clubs Cork GAA set to run U18 competitions in 2023 after meeting of clubs
cork gaa
Cork City takeover off despite title success as club explore outside investment options

Cork City takeover off despite title success as club explore outside investment options

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more