Three reasons why Nemo Rangers are kingpins once again in Cork

1. Class

It was vintage Nemo, clinical in their use of the ball, moving it smartly and at pace while smothering the best efforts of St Finbarr’s until that storming finish when they cut an 11-point deficit to three.

Nemo bossed much of the first half in typical fashion and critically converted the opportunities which came their way with captain Luke Connolly and Conor Horgan their scorers-in-chief.

They continued in that vein on the resumption with Horgan’s brilliant finish for his side’s lone goal reflective of the rising confidence in their ranks.

2. The captain

Luke Connolly continued in the long line of successful captains of county-winning Nemo sides, and he led from the front. Apart from contributing 0-8, five frees, Connolly was instrumental in much, much more.

For example, his long pass with the outside of his right boot that sent Mark Cronin in the clear was straight from the top drawer.

And the manner in which Connolly won possession in a tight position near the endline to create the scoring opportunity for Kevin O’Donovan to score point number 14 after 46 minutes was another piece of class from a gifted footballer.

3. Tradition

It's difficult to explain what it means in practical terms, but Nemo’s 50-year history of winning Cork, Munster and All-Ireland club titles is a factor in their never-ending success story in this their centenary year. The history of leaving the jersey for the next man is critical.