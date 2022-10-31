David Corkery on rugby: Munster must find a way to win or miss out on Europe's top tier

THE performance was better but in the end, it was another loss, so Munster could end up competing in the second tier of Europe next season.

This latest loss left the men in red in 12th place in the URC. With only the leading eight assured of places in the Heineken Cup, Graham Rowntree and his players must concentrate moving up the table.

I never thought we’d see the day when Munster’s participation against Europe’s elite would be in jeopardy but that’s the current reality.

Rowntree and his coaching staff will lament their first-half display when they allowed Ulster march over the whitewash to score three very easy tries. All three went unconverted so they headed to the dressing room with a smidgen of hope and the wind at their backs.

Apart from their defensive efforts, Munster didn’t play bad rugby but unforced errors kept presenting the visitors with meaningful field position.

Were it not for a tiny knock-on from their scrum-half Neil Doke, Ulster would have bagged themselves a bonus-point fourth try.

I think it is fair to agree that Rowntree has had a horrible run of luck with injuries depriving him of serious experience. The team that took to the field on Saturday evening was always going to be up against a formidable Ulster side.

Jordi Murphy of Ulster shakes hands with Alex Kendellen of Munster on Saturday night. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Only a fool would have bet against Ulster achieving a bonus-point victory in the second half but whatever was said at halftime in the confines of the home dressing room made a difference. Munster took to the turf with the bit between their teeth for the second half of this win-at-all-costs game.

Were it not for Jack Crowley hitting the posts with a very difficult conversion Munster could have astonishingly won this game and the substance of this article would have been a whole lot different.

Once again the fine margins that make sport such a fascinating animal to watch materialised and for Dan McFarland and his Ulster players, they can thank their lucky stars the Thomond Park gods were not present as the Munster backrow took the game by the scruff of the neck and inspired the most unlikely of comebacks.

EXPLOSIVE

As soon as Frank Murphy blew his whistle to start the second period of the game Jack O’Donoghue, Alex Kendellen, and in particular, John Hodnett took control of proceedings and through an assortment of plays that consisted of crucial turnovers, meaningful tackles and explosive bursts of leg pumping runs, the dynamic trinity turned the game on its head and gave the Thomond Park faithful something to be vocal for.

For any backrow to be successful they need to have balance and one must work almost in unison with the other two for it to be effective, and it was just a shame that it took 40 minutes for this unit to ignite.

Jack Crowley and Mike Haley also had good games and it was great to see the Munster backline looking to move the ball from positions on the field where they would normally have kicked away possession in recent years.

The Munster front row did all that was asked of them but when you consider that Munster had to bring back a player who they deemed not good enough to bolster their squad and Ulster could call on Rory Sutherland and Gareth Milasinovich to launch from their bench, it paints a very true picture of the direction where both sides are currently heading.

Shane Daly found himself at the end of a lovely try-scoring pass from substitute Simon Zebo although he will not be happy with falling off a few tackles during the game.

The introduction of Zebo made a visible difference to the team’s energy levels and hopefully, this will be the start of the Cork man’s return to entertain the masses with some of the spectacular skills he possesses.

Munster’s next game is now against the World Cup holders South Africa at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, which is probably something Rowntree could do without at the moment.

I always find it hard to look for positives in a loss but there is a very bright future for some of these kids.

Disappointment for Munster against Ulster. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Whether they will be able to fulfill their true potential in Munster jerseys is to be seen, especially when you consider Peter O’Mahony looks like going through his entire career not winning a single trophy with the province.