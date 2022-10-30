Kilshannig's winning momentum continues with a win over Dromtarriffe in the JAHC

Kilshannig 1-19

Dromtarriffe 1-16

KILSHANNIG are hot on the trail of further honours on upstaging a fancied Dromtarriffe in the Co-Op Superstores Cork County JAHC quarter final at Charleville.

Six days after winning a Co. IAFC title, Kilshannig on their maiden voyage in hurling, showed no effects of a hectic schedule.

Nobody could quibble with the outcome, Kilshannig fielding 10 of their triumphant football side demonstrated plenty of endeavour, a solid supply of enterprise and an impressive sense of calmness under pressure.

A strong wind made quality play difficult but all credit both sides in their commitment to producing a lively tussle.

Last season’s defeated finalists Dromtarriffe put together a brave effort but faded as the Avondhu champions succeeded in their task through sharper stickwork and availed of an early second half goal from livewire Paddy Walsh that ultimately divided the sides.

A competitive opening saw the play swing from end to end, Dromtarriffe favoured by the elements opened the scoring with a neat point from Evan Murphy before Kilshannig responded at the opposite end per Jack Twomey.

Indeed, Kilshannig might well have goaled, Diarmuid O’Sullivan’s effort saved superbly by Dromtarriffe ‘keeper Dermot Cremin.

There was no separating the sides for a spell, a pair of Twomey points pushed Kilshannig two to the good.

Dromtarriffe warmed to the challenge during the closing 10 minutes, confirmed on shooting five points without reply from Brandon Murphy, Tomás Howard and Kevin Cremin to enjoy a 0-9 to 0-6 advantage at the interval.

On the restart, Kilshannig threw down the gauntlet with substitute Dermot Twomey quick to create an impression.

And Kilshannig were right back in the hunt in the 33rd minute, Jack Twomey took delivery of a puck out from ‘keeper David Kearney to set up Walsh for a cracking goal.

That score boosted Kilshannig to no end, enjoying a dominant spell saw Killian O’Hanlon, Kieran Twomey and Walsh add points.

Dromtarriffe attempted a response but a Howard goal from a late free proved a consolation score, failing to halt Kilshannig’s passage to a semi-final clash against Ballinascarthy.

Scorers for Kilshannig: J Twomey 0-7 (0-4f), P Walsh 1-1, K O’Hanlon 0-3, K Twomey 0-3 (0-2f. 0-1’65), D Twomey 0-2, E O’Hanlon, E Bourke, C O’Shea 0-1 each.

Dromtarriffe: T Howard 1-6 (1-3f), S Coyne 0-3, B Murphy 0-3, E Murphy, D O’Connor, K Cremin, S Howard 0-1 each.

KILSHANNIG: D Kearney; C O’Shea, B Guerin, J Cronin; E Bourke, B Curtin, K Twomey; C Murphy, P Walsh; J Twomey, E O’Sullivan, K O’Hanlon; Diarmuid O’Sullivan, E O’Hanlon, Darragh O’Sullivan.

Subs: D Twomey for Darragh O’Sullivan, J Kearney for C Murphy, E O’Sullivan for K Twomey, D Murphy for E O’Hanlon.

DROMTARRIFFE: D Cremin; K Cremin, M O’Brien, R Daly; M O’Gorman, J Murphy, C O’Callaghan; E Murphy, D O’Keeffe; J Kelleher, T Howard, S Coyne; B Murphy, D O’Connor, S Howard.

Subs: M O’Connor for M O’Gorman, A Daly for J Kelleher.

Referee: B Murphy (Carrigtwohill).