Cork Basketball: Fr Mathew's grind out a Super League win over NUIG Mystics

i3PT Fr Mathew’s 65 NUIG Mystics 50

i3PT Fr Mathew’s got their second win of the season in the Women’s Super League following a hard-earned win over NUIG Mystics at the Fr Mathew’s Arena on Saturday.

This was an extremely mediocre performance from the Cork side who struggled for prolonged periods to contain a young and injury-stricken Galway side who deserved more for their efforts.

Playing without four key players the Galway side took the game to Mathew’s and if they had their full squad available there is a strong possibility, they could have secured maximum points.

It only took 10 seconds for Grainne Dwyer to nail the opening basket which was quickly followed by a Sydney Candelaria three-pointer for the home side.

The visitors looked to be struggling but a Kara McCleane drive to the hoop was executed in style.

The opening three minutes were scrappy but the visitors despite looking inexperienced were full of energy and only trailed 10-8 following a Mikaela Dodig basket.

The big problem for Mathew’s this season has been their inept defending and that trend continued in this quarter.

New Hungarian signing Lilla Szucs nailed consecutive baskets in the sixth minute, but they were finding it hard to shrug off their opponent’s intensity.

The game changed in Mathew’s favour when they increased the tempo, but their poor defending continued, and they were fortunate to command a 24-18 lead entering the second quarter.

Amy Murphy nailed a superb shot outside the paint on the restart and with Shannon Brady dominating the post they suddenly surged into a 12-point lead.

The overall play got scrappier in this period with the shooting and passing options from both teams questionable.

i3PT Fr Mathew's Grainne Dwyer lays up a basket from NUIG Mystics' Caoimhe O'Sullivan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Indeed, the Mathew’s coach Niamh Dwyer did not look a happy camper as she decided to call a time-out to give some structure to her team.

When the Galway side look back on this game, they will surely rue the number of easy layups they missed in the opening 15 minutes.

Despite leading 33-23 with three minutes remaining to the interval Mathew’s looked far from impressive at both ends of the court.

A late three-pointer from Mystics Ellie Glavin reduced the deficit to seven points but Grainne Dwyer finished with a brace of free throws that ensured the home side went in at the break with a 10-point lead, 38-28.

In fairness to NUIG they put in a serious shift and even with only seven players at their disposal they pressed Mathew’s for the entire first half and were unlucky to be trailing at the break.

The intensity of the visitors continued on the restart when Aobhinn Walsh drove to the hoop unchallenged for an impressive basket.

Players like Hazel Finn, Allison Blaney and Maggie Byrne were missing from the visitors' lineup, but their fringe players battled as if their lives depended on it.

The home side continued to struggle with their transition defence and with 4.26 remaining following a classy Ellie Galvin basket the deficit was reduced to seven points.

It got worse for the home team when Galvin nailed another three-pointer but luckily Amy Murphy produced a similar shot that restored their six-point lead entering the final quarter 49-43.

Coming down the stretch fatigue set into the young Galway side as Matthew’s executed the crucial baskets with coach Niamh Dwyer reflecting on her side's display.

Dwyer said: “We only shot 29% from the floor and overall, it was not an impressive performance but a result we so desperately needed.

“We have lots of work to do on the training court and hopefully with a weekend off next week there will be an opportunity to work on some of the negatives.”

Fr Mathew's basketball club youngsters all dressed up for Halloween at the game. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Top scorers for i3PT Fr Mathew’s: G Dwyer 17, S Candelaria 16, S Brady 12.

NUIG Mystics: K McCleane 13, C McCreanor 11, E Glavin 11.

Fr MATHEW'S: A Corkery, R Bowdren, L A Wilkinson, A Murphy, Abby Murphy, G Dwyer, A Price, L Szucs, M Humphreys, B Olukayode, S Candelaria, A Lynch, S Brady.

NUIG: K McCleane, C McCreanor, E Glavin, A McCleane, E Glavin, M Wiazowska, S Messler, Emma Galvin.

Referees: Carolyn O’Mahony (Tralee), Peter James Coughlan (Cork).