St Finbarr's v Nemo Rangers: Christy O'Connor previews the Premier Senior Football final

WHEN Paul O’Keeffe first joined the St Finbarr’s football squad in 1989, he expected the good times to keep rolling for the club, which in turn would give O’Keeffe a real taste of what that level of success really felt like.

The Barrs had been All-Ireland club champions in 1987 and O’Keeffe looked to be signing up at the right time. The Barrs had fallen to Muskerry in the second round of the 1987 championship before being beaten by Duhallow in the quarter-final a year later, but they returned in 1989 with a renewed hunger and vigour.

They made it back to a county final but the Barrs were beaten by Castlehaven, who won their first county title. The Barrs reached the 1990 and 1991 finals too but they lost both games to Duhallow, by margins of one and two points.

The heartbreak continued for O’Keeffe and the Barrs, but it reached its nadir in the 1993 final when the Barrs were whacked by Nemo. Just to rub more salt in the wound, Nemo went on to win the All-Ireland.

The Barrs just kept going. They reached the 1994 semi-final but lost to O’Donovan Rossa, who had been All-Ireland champions in 1993. In 1995, the Togher club fell in round two to a Bantry Blues side that went on to win the county title. It was a similar pattern again in 1996 when the Barrs lost the semi-final to a Clonakilty side which went on to win the title.

Between 1989 and 1996, the Barrs lost to the eventual county champions in seven of those eight seasons. By 1997, they were spent. That May, the Barrs lost to Doheny’s, who in turn were well beaten by Imokilly, who were subsequently hammered by the Haven.

“We were done and dusted,” said O’Keeffe to Cian O’Connell of GAA.ie before the 2019 county quarter-final against Nemo.

St Finbarr's Paul O'Keeffe. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“You always felt you were in with a chance, but it never materialised. It is amazing that it took us 30-odd years to come back to finally get the monkey off the back so to speak. It was incredible.”

By 2018, the Barrs were rolling again, ending a 30-year wait, but O’Keeffe’s managerial career was threatening to repeat the pattern of his playing career. In his first season as manager in 2019, Nemo whipped them in that quarter-final, before going on to win the title.

The Barrs were still young and loaded with talent but Nemo weren’t going anywhere. They went on to retain their title again in 2020 (played in 2021), with the Barrs having gone out to Castlehaven on penalties in the semi-final.

O’Keeffe had been involved in the backroom as team doctor in 2018 but he finally got to taste what success really felt like as manager last year, something which had eluded him throughout his playing career.

Winning Munster added a sugar lump to the taste, but O’Keeffe knows now that he and his Barrs squad face the ultimate test, with the ultimate prize at stake — to try and become the first side from the club to beat Nemo in a county final.

The Barrs are also trying to win back-to-back titles for the first time in 42 years. There is a huge amount at stake but there is even more with Nemo standing in the other corner — this Barrs team have been outstanding in recent years but they need to overcome Nemo now to really cement their status as the top dogs.

It’s easy to picture how Nemo are eating all this stuff up. In their minds, they will always be the top dogs.

And particularly against St Finbarr’s, who haven’t beaten Nemo at any stage of the championship in 10 years.

Nemo Rangers and St Finbarr's in the 2019 quarter-final clash at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

That may sound fabricated against a side which took the All-Ireland champions Kilcoo to extra-time in January. But it’s the only way Nemo think. And always will.

PEAK

The big difference now though, is that the Barrs are finally trading on the kind of confidence, optimism and feel-good factor that was their hallmark when they were at their peak as a footballing force.

O’Keeffe admitted as much this week to Eoghan Cormican in the Irish Examiner. After finishing the season as Munster champions, O’Keeffe believes that this side is now better, stronger, hungrier and more confident that the squad that were so desperate to win a second county title last November.

“Winning Munster was a huge thing,” said O’Keeffe.

“That you have won two counties in reasonably close succession, all that adds up. Plus, the number of big games you are after playing is huge. It brings you up a level. We came away from the Kilcoo game thinking we could have beaten them. That has given us a huge lift in terms of our confidence going forward.”

The Barrs are playing better football now. They are playing with more intensity. They are scoring more. Just as importantly though, the club is surging with massive momentum and belief after the hurlers ended a 29-year wait two weeks ago. The raft of dual players on board has only strengthened that winning mentality even more.

That kind of momentum would be even more of a powerful and near-unstoppable force against any other side in Cork, but Nemo are the exception.

The Barrs may deservedly be favourites but taking down Nemo in a county final is a whole different ordeal.

Since making the breakthrough 50 years ago, Nemo have played in 25 county finals, winning 22, a success rate of 88%. That’s what they will be trading on.

And the Barrs are going to have to produce something special to beat them.