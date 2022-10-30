St Finbarr's v Nemo Rangers: Cork keeper ready for the Barrs firepower

NEMO Rangers goalkeeper Micheal Aodh Martin can expect a return to normal business in Sunday's Bon Secours Premier SFC final against St Finbarr’s at Pairc Ui Chaoimh at 4pm.

The Cork custodian was a virtual spectator for much of his club’s progress to another final, looking on from afar as his colleagues tried to break down the barricades erected by Clonakilty and Carbery Rangers in the main and Ballincollig to a lesser extent.

But now the city’s great rivals are expected to go for the jugular right from the start in a game that has the potential to be one of the most exciting for a while.

Instead of vocal encouragement, Martin can now expect to be staring down the major threat by Steven Sherlock, Cillian Myers-Murray, and Brian Hayes in a much-vaunted Barrs attack.

“You go on about the different frames of mind you’d be in and because you have more time you definitely think a lot more about what’s going on,” he said of those games en route to the final.

“I’d like to think I can give lads more advice in ways of attacking and that’s certainly one big difference. Sometimes it is frustrating because you feel a bit less involved in the game.

Of course, there are differences, like the way Ballincollig set up on our kick-out, which they still pressed even though they were defensive at the same time.

“The one time you feel a bit helpless is when a team pulls 15 players into their own half for a kick-out and still I’m used to it at this stage.

“You can see at inter-county level as well as in the club game, so it doesn’t throw me at all.

“You do venture out from goal at times, talking to players and trying to get involved, but I’m definitely not a keeper who’s keen to join the attack creating an extra man in the opposition half.

“That isn’t my style though some keepers are very good at it. Others then aren’t as good and things can go wrong.

RUSH OF BLOOD

“I’m not going to cost my team by suddenly getting a rush of blood to try and something that I’m not good at.

“It’s something I haven’t practiced because the team sets up in another way though I admit the role is changing but the one thing I can guarantee is that you won’t see me running off the shoulder in the opposition full-forward line.

“In general, it suits some teams, but not others. Kerry and Dublin don’t do it, for example.”

The season hasn’t been routine either for the 27-year-old Martin who was injured during Cork’s Munster semi-final defeat by Kerry at Pairc Ui Rinn earlier in the year.

“I’ve only ever been injured a few times, twice against Kerry and once against Donegal. I did my shoulder against Kerry last year and tore my groin badly enough in the recent game.

“The first few weeks in my recovery were a bit hairy, but I was able to get back quickly enough and I’ve been here since.

“I knew my groin was gone the second I kicked the ball, like one of those sniper injuries. Of course, it was a big disappointment at the time, but you just get on with it.

I was lucky in one respect that there was a month’s break in the inter-county calendar so I missed only one game and was back five weeks after the injury.

“We’ve everything available to us with Cork. I got huge help from the physio team and it was one of those intensive rehabs where the clock started on day one after the injury.

“I knew what the goal was and even though we didn’t know we’d be playing Louth at the time I still felt I had a realistic chance of getting back.

“A lot of it was up to me really, getting in the pool every day and I just got on with it. There was no point in feeling sorry for myself.

“Yet, I couldn’t believe it. I haven’t missed a championship game with Nemo since my debut in 2014, but to get injured against Kerry on the biggest day of the year was huge."