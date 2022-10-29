Cork City sign off the season with a derby win over Treaty United

Treaty United 0 Cork City 3

CORK City finished their Women’s National League season in style as they defeated Munster rivals Treaty United 3-0 at Markets Field on Saturday afternoon.

A superb brace by Aoife Cronin against her former club and a sensational strike from distance by Eva Mangan were enough to earn City their sixth victory while their opponents ended the campaign without a win.

Having failed to end their home campaign on a high last weekend as they were beaten 1-0 by Bohemians, City were hoping to bounce back by finishing their entire season on a positive note.

Speaking to the Echo following that loss, manager Danny Murphy was adamant his team had to beat their Munster rivals no matter what and they started proceedings here like a team with a point to prove.

They dominated from the first whistle and they ought to have taken the lead in the eighth minute but after latching onto a sensational defence-splitting pass by the brilliant Eva Mangan, Aoife Cronin fired over when bearing down on goal.

Mangan continued to run the show in midfield and she seemed eager to end a great season for her personally with a goal but the Republic of Ireland U19 international was denied on a number of occasions by goalkeeper Trish Fennelly as the first period progressed.

The Rebel Army, who won 4-0 at this venue back in April while they also emerged 2-1 victors in the other Munster derby at Turner’s Cross back in June, thought they had finally made their superiority count on the scoreboard in the 40th minute.

Aoife Cronin raced onto a pass down the right-hand side and she thought she had kept the ball in play before Christina Dring fired her pullback into the back of the net but the linesman signalled for a goal kick.

It mattered little though as Cronin and City would deservedly score just a minute later to finally take the lead.

Mangan’s long free kick deflected kindly into the path of the former Treaty attacker and from a few yards out she made no mistake as she emphatically planted the ball past the keeper.

The Leesiders carried that momentum into the second period and they soon doubled their advantage through Mangan, who collected the ball following good build-up play from Aoibhin Donnelly, before emphatically drilling it into the bottom left corner from 20 yards.

City were reduced to 10 players when Lauren Walsh was shown a second yellow card just past the hour.

But just three minutes after that setback they sealed the three points when Cronin made it 3-0 as she cleverly lobbed the ball over the keeper after being picked out by Mangan.

Aoibheann Donnelly, Cork City WFC, tackled by Trish Fennelly, Treaty United. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

TREATY UNITED: Trish Fennelly, Alix Mendez, Emma Deegan, Alannah Mitchell, Jesse Mendez, Shannon O’Donovan, Cara Griffin, Kelsey Wing, Grace McInerney, Emily O’Halloran, Kaiesha Tobin.

Subs: Laoise Browne for Alannah Mitchell (54), Shannon Parbat for Kelsey Wing (56), Nessa Markham for Shannon O'Donovan (79), Naoise Griffin for Grace McInerney (79), Meg Brennan for Kaiesha Tobin (79), Niamh O’Byrne for Jess Mendez (83).

CORK CITY: Abby McCarthy, Danielle Burke, Ciara McNamara, Zara Foley, Aoife Cronin, Christina Dring, Aoibhin Donnelly, Laura Shine, Eva Mangan, Kelly Leahy, Lauren Walsh.

Subs: Becky Cassin for Kelly Leahy (58), Kate O’Donovan for Aoibhin Donnelly (72), Nadine Seward for Christina Dring (72), Shaunagh McCarthy for Laura Shine (72), Lauren Singleton for Aoife Cronin (76).

Referee: Sean Grant.