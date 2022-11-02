Cork Camogie: Loreto Secondary School in Fermoy celebrate recent success

VICTORIOUS camogie teams from Loreto Secondary School in Fermoy were recently presented with their medals in Cork City Hall for the success they achieved last season in Cork Colleges senior B, Munster senior league, and Munster 7s competitions.

Their proud school coach Michelle Gould who is a member of the St Vincent’s Camogie Club said the school camogie team enjoyed a very ‘successful’ campaign in several competitions last year.

“We recently held an awards night in the City Hall where the players were presented with a variety of medals following a very successful playing season last year. We won the senior B county title and the Munster senior league last year. We also won the Munster 7s Shield,” she said.

The Loreto Fermoy camogie panel was presented with their array of medals on the night by Deputy Lord Mayor Des Cahill said Gould.

“The players were presented with their medals by the Deputy Lord Mayor Des Cahill who deputised for the Lord Mayor Deirdre Forde. There was great excitement in City Hall on the night. The players were delighted. It was great recognition of their fantastic achievements last year. Their parents were also there. They were very proud. It was a lovely evening.

“They are great ambassadors for their clubs, the school, and their families,” said their proud teacher and camogie coach. “We had a great year last year. The girls trained hard, and they got their just rewards. I really enjoy training the girls. I love camogie and helping to promote the sport. The girls are fabulous to work with. They are brilliant.

“They are so good to turn up and train hard. They are so dedicated. They go out training and then they go across to the school for supervised study for another two hours,” she said.

The victorious camogie teams from Loreto Secondary School in Fermoy were recently presented with their medals in Cork City Hall by the Deputy Lord Mayor Des Cahill.

This year's Loreto Fermoy camogie team contains players from nice clubs in the greater Fermoy hinterland.

“We have players from nine local clubs in total for this year’s panel. We have players from Fermoy, Kilworth, Castlelyons, St Catherine’s, Bride Rovers, Watergrasshill, my daughter from the St Vincent’s club, Mallow and Ballyduff Upper in Waterford. All their players are coming into the school.

All the clubs are doing great work with the players.

"Their coaches deserve great praise for all the hard work they are doing with them.”

Loreto Secondary School has traditionally enjoyed a strong reputation for hockey success and ladies' football. Under the guidance of Gould, the various camogie teams in the school are now carving out their own niche and building their reputation as a strong camogie school.

“The school previously had a very strong hockey reputation and was also very strong in football. We have a good roll of honour now in camogie in recent years. We won the All-Ireland senior in 2018, we won the 7s in 2019. We have also won plenty of competitions in the intermediate grade.

“We won the Munster 7s in Charleville a few weeks ago and we recently beat St Mark’s from Down in the All-Ireland final which was played in Meath last month,” she said.

Six starting players from last year’s successful team are not eligible to play for the Fermoy secondary school team this year. Their coach said the new players who have come into this year’s panel are doing great.

“We have lost six of our starting team from last year's team and they were excellent players. They will be a big loss, but we have new players who have come in and are doing great which is very positive. We have plenty of competitions to play for this year.

"We are in the Cork Colleges' junior semi-final. We are in the Munster junior quarter-final and the Munster senior quarter-final as well. We are also in the Katie Crowley U16 quarter-final and we are in the intermediate quarter-final.”

PRIDE

Several players from Loreto Fermoy have represented the various Cork underage teams with great distinction in recent years.

She said the school takes great pride in their players appearing for Cork.

“We have a good few players who have played with the various Cork underage teams in recent years. We had a Cork U16 player, two on the Cork U17 development panel, and three Cork minor players from last year’s crew. The players are representing the school with great distinction. We are always so proud to see them playing for Cork.”

Gould, who enjoyed a distinguished club career with her beloved St Vincent’s and won a Munster intermediate medal with Cork in 2002, is thrilled that school camogie in Cork is thriving.

“Schools camogie in Cork is very strong which is great to see. The likes of Coláiste Choilm and Coachford are very strong.

It is good for Cork camogie that so many players are playing top-level camogie as it brings their game on.”

The Loreto Secondary School in Fermoy is running a specific GAA course for their TY students this year. The course is proving a big success.

“It is called GAA Future Leaders. It is a great initiative. The girls are so mature and brilliant representatives for the school. It involves the girls helping at games doing stats and umpiring.

"We recently ran a fundraiser for GOAL charity. We raised €700 after holding a jersey day and various competitions.”