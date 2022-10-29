Cork Basketball: Glanmire end Brunell's unbeaten run as Brittany Byrd soars for 52 points

The Address UCC Glanmire 95 Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell 81

A STUNNING points contribution from The Address UCC Glanmire American Brittany Byrd was enough to secure a crucial win over Cork rivals Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell in the Women’s Superleague clash before a capacity attendance at the Mardyke Arena last night.

In a highly entertaining game where Byrd hit 52, there was little to choose between the sides for long periods, but the class of Byrd proved the difference.

The opening exchanges were frantic with Mia Furlong and Brittany Byrd giving the home side an early four-point lead.

Brunell got going in the second minute when Edel Thornton produced a stunning drive to the hoop.

Both sides were guilty of poor shooting options but the Glanmire defence was exposed again a minute later when Kelly Sexton finished a fabulous move.

Not for the first time this season, Edel Thornton produced some wonderful telling moves and when she executed her second basket midway through the quarter, it helped her side lead 12-8.

The usually reliable Glanmire American Byrd looked out of sorts, and they needed a time out with 3.21 remaining as they trailed 17-10.

Byrd responded with a three-pointer on the restart, and she followed up with a free throw that cut the Brunell lead to three points.

The biggest problem for Glanmire in this period was their poor defence but Byrd did nail a three that brought the minimum between the sides.

On the final possession of the quarter, Brunell had another chance to extend their lead but they fluffed the opportunity, but they still commanded a 24-21 lead entering the second period.

On the restart Brunell began picking up sloppy fouls and the sides were level in the opening minute before Glanmire edged ahead following a brace of Byrd free throws.

The visitors were now on the ropes and looked disorganised, and it was no surprise coach Liam Culloty called a time out when trailing 28-24 in the 12th minute.

Some of the Brunell fouling was silly and they were on five fouls in a three-minute period. The former Brunell player Simone O’Shea played a significant part in Glanmire’s revival as her performance in defence was excellent and midway through the second period they led 37-31.

The decision to keep Brunell American Mary Dunn sitting down in this period came back to haunt them as they were destroyed on the boards; two minutes remaining, they trailed 42-31. At the end of the quarter Glanmire looked to have put this game to bed as they went in at the break commanding a 45-32 lead.

Hard to believe Brunell only managed five points in the second quarter: A mixture of some good Glanmire defence and some dreadful play in the offence court with little or no structure.

Lauryn Homan and Edel Thornton gave Brunell the perfect start in the third quarter as the lead was reduced to five points in the 23rd minute.

Both sides resorted to some sloppy play, but Glanmire were lucky that Byrd continued to drain crucial baskets.

In fairness, the spirit of Thornton kept Brunell within striking distance, but the scoring power of Byrd continued to punish Brunell and up to the 27th minute she had amassed 36 points.

To be fair the spirit of Brunell should be complimented but when O’Shea nailed a stunning shot outside the arc it gave Glanmire a seven-point cushion 69-62 that they brought into the final quarter.

A coast-to-coast basket from Annaliese Murphy set the tone for Glanmire coming down the stretch as their class finally saw off the brave Brunell challenge.

Scorers for The Address UCC Glanmire: B Byrd 52, A McKenna 13, K Rasheed 8, S O’Shea 7.

Brunell: E Thornton 33, K Walshe 14 L Homan 11, A Macheta 7.

THE ADDRESS UCC GLANMIRE: A McKenna, B Byrd, C O’Sullivan, A Murphy, M Furlong, A Furlong, L Scannell, S O’Reilly, S O’Shea, K Rasheed, C O’Driscoll, A Dooley.

SINGLETON’S SUPERVALU BRUNELL: M Roberts, K Sexton, R Sexton, A Braham, E Peyton-Blake, L Homan, D O’Leary, L Crean-Hickey, E Thornton, M Finnegan, A Macheta, K Walshe, R Lynch, O Depuy, M Dunn.

Referees: J Dooley (Portlaoise), S O’Shaughnessy (Tipperary).