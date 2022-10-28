John Hogan salutes Inniscarra and Castlemartyr after serving up the hurling games of the year

THE general consensus in the aftermath of last Saturday’s Cork County PIHC final replay between Inniscarra and Castlemartyr was that it ranked very highly in the list of contenders for the game of the year across all of the grades.

There would not be too many dissenting voices on that score because it was a game that was utterly compelling from the outset, two sides leaving everything out on the sod of Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

It was the second installment in the rivalry between the two clubs, the drawn encounter played a week earlier in the worst conditions imaginable was, however, still a fierce struggle for supremacy with the end result a fair outcome.

It was clearly obvious in that hour’s hurling that there was little or nothing between the teams and that when they met up again it would be a similar story.

Given the conditions that prevailed on that terrible Sunday, both of them deserved another bite at the prized cherry.

The opportunity to become a senior hurling club is a huge carrot to have dangled in front of you because to graduate to that level of the game takes a massive effort, on the field and off it.

Inniscarra and Castlemartyr were given that opportunity and it was the men from Mid Cork who seized it in the most dramatic of circumstances.

This was hurling in all its finery and at the same time, it demonstrated how cruel the sporting arena can be.

The consensus at the interval was that Inniscarra were the top dog in the opening half, four points to the good but with still a lot of work ahead of them when they turned around for the second half. As that half aged, Castlemartyr were gaining a bit more of the edge and as we entered time added on, they had a two-point advantage.

Not for the first time and certainly not the last, the old story of a two-point lead being a very dangerous one came into the conversation in the stand.

A devastating end to the season for the Castlemartyr management. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Lo and behold, that’s exactly how it all sorted itself out, one of Inniscarra’s greatest servants, Colm Casey somehow got his stick to the ball surrounded by a countless number of players from both sides and the green flag being raised a second or two later.

From the jaws of a heartbreaking defeat, Inniscarra had turned the game on its head, and as they say, that my friends was that.

Ecstasy and agony as graphically illustrated as it had ever been in those seconds, one team joining the ranks of senior clubs in the county, the status quo prevailing for the other.

BALANCED

Previously in this column, we have spoken of how difficult it is to top the poll in this grade of hurling.

What you have in most seasons are 12 teams going into battle and hardly a puck of a ball dividing the vast majority of them. In fact, all 12 would believe that they could be the one to end the campaign in the winner’s enclosure.

Yes, there are those sides maybe a bit more fancied than others, but predicting the outright winner is a near-impossible task.

Were Inniscarra among the list of favourites, probably not but as the competition aged it became evident that things were stirring in that part of the Muskerry division.

Their resilience, their honesty, and a never say die attitude were some of the hallmarks that they possessed.

Yes, as Casey outlined afterwards, they rode their luck at times, the same player striking late also against Ballinhassig, a team that quite a few had backed to win at the outset. But the manner of last weekend’s victory surely surpassed everything that had transpired in the past for this proud club, you could not have written a script like that.

Inniscarra captain Owen McCarthy and players celebrate after defeating Castlemartyr. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

But there are two sides to every story and the outcome was utterly heart-breaking for Castlemartyr; so near and yet so far.

It will be of little consolation that they participated in one of the best games of the year and how well they performed throughout the season at this level for the first time.

They will be an early favourite to be a major force again next season but there are no guarantees.

This is a tough, intense grade of hurling, a very level playing field overall and the very successful group format makes it even more difficult.

Inniscarra lost the old intermediate title to Bride Rovers in 2003 and it has taken many years of toil and disappointment to get another opportunity.

But there should still be optimism in Castlemartyr that they will be in the mix again in 2023, a year older in the grade and a year wiser also.

The curtain has now fallen in all the major hurling championships on Leeside and maybe the old saying, the best wine being kept until last should apply to last Saturday’s game.

Inniscarra had many heroes, Casey a hugely obvious one. Every club has these players, leading by example and giving outstanding service.

John O’Keeffe’s stop from Barry Lawton’s penalty was right from the top drawer of great saves, Padraig Holland’s contribution of 1-3 was immense and the pass from Sean O’Donoghue for David O’Keeffe’s goal was from that same top drawer.

But, at the end of the day, it was a collective effort, that’s what really makes the difference.

Castlemartyr put in a similar effort, but in that heart-stopping finale it just fell short

Yes, it was a truly wonderful game of hurling, a game that contained so much of everything that makes it great.

Inniscarra will be a welcome addition to the higher grade, Castlemartyr will go again and who knows, it might not be that long before their paths will cross again.