St Finbarr's v Nemo Rangers: Barrs relish the pressure of facing Nemo as favourites

STAYING calm under pressure is the best lesson St Finbarr’s footballers have learned in the last three years, according to manager Paul O’Keeffe ahead of the Bon Secours Premier Senior Football final against neighbours Nemo Rangers at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday at 4pm.

The Togher club are the defending champions, having also triumphed in in 2018, and are marginal favourites to complete a hurling-football double for the first time since 1982.

“Don’t panic, when things go against you during games,” he told The Echo. “The two semi-finals with Castlehaven showed that it’s a rollercoaster.

“It’s how you react to the pressure when it comes on. You don’t panic. You respond by sticking to your own formula that works.”

O’Keeffe has seen a change in the players since last season, when they were crowned Munster champions and forced eventual All-Ireland winners Kilcoo to extra-time in the semi-final.

“There is definitely more of a confidence there and I think they’re more driven this year. We came out of the Kilcoo game thinking ‘we could have beaten them’ and that has given us a huge lift.

“Yet, at the sam

e time nobody can look beyond Sunday though we learned an awful lot from those games outside of Cork.

“We tweaked a few things, fine-tuned to get the small things right, which are very important in the whole scheme of things.

We’re definitely a different side to what we were last year and playing good football. Winning the Munster club was massive as was winning two counties in close proximity.

“We’re after playing a number of big games, like the battles with Castlehaven, and it certainly brings you up a level.”

Still, the Barrs await a first county final win over their great rivals though they’ve not met in too many deciders.

“The last time we played Nemo was in the 2019 quarter-final when I could have played myself given we had 14 players injured at the time. The run-in to that game was just horrific.

“The lads who played gave a very good account of themselves, but we were missing too many players to have had any chance of winning. There’s always that rivalry between the two clubs and it could be tiddlywinks never mind football. That’s healthy, too. Nemo will feel the same pressure as we do, going into the game.”

BOUNCING

O’Keeffe described the hurlers’ victory as a massive help to the footballers.

“The dual players are bouncing. If the hurlers had lost there would have been even greater pressure on us with the prospect of a double defeat.

County finals are huge because of the mental energy exerted and winning helps offload a lot of that while losing is the other side of the coin.

“I remember playing in the 1993 final after the hurlers won, but we lost and the feeling was just terrible. You feel very low.

“Regarding the pressure on trying for a double, I think that’s more the media and people looking in from the outside. For us, we want to complete back-to-back counties.

“That’s what we set out our stall to do this year and that hasn’t changed. We’re in a county final, which we want to win and the add-ons come afterwards.

“We haven’t spoken about it in training. It’s probably a pressure for the fans and I’ve certainly been reminded of it every time I come out here.

“Nemo are not going to roll over and let us have it either. They are serious opposition, but we’re all looking forward to it."