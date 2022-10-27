Cork City takeover off despite title success as club explore outside investment options

THE proposed takeover of Cork City by Grovemoor Ltd is off at the ‘present time’.

This was communicated via a statement by the club’s Board of Management on Thursday afternoon. Grovemoor Ltd, who own Preston North End, confirmed that they are ‘not in a position’ to purchase the club from Foras, the governing body that owns and runs Cork City.

The supporters group voted in favour of a €1 sale of the club to Grovemoor in October 2020 but this stalled due to issues with Turner’s Cross Stadium and the Munster Football Association.

A “call-option” was retained by Grovemoor, who helped Cork City obtain a Premier Division license in February 2020 by injecting cash into the League of Ireland club.

Grovemoor have also agreed with the Board of Management that the club can explore other options for investment. Should the club source financing, Grovemoor would have to discuss surrendering their ‘Option to Purchase’.

Cork City also revealed that Grovemoor provided a ‘guaranteed cash cushion’ to the club over the last few seasons and this was never needed. That will be available to the club for the coming season.

OUTSIDE INVESTEMENT

The Board of Management also said that they have ‘little choice’ but to explore outside investment for the club.

This is because of the current economic conditions in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Cork City FC Board member, Dave Alton, said: “It is of course a source of frustration that the ownership situation has not yet been fully resolved. All parties entered into the call-option agreement in good faith, but with the passage of time a number of issues have presented themselves that have prevented an ultimate resolution around the takeover, namely the sad passing of Grovemoor’s owner, Trevor Hemmings."

Cork City’s relationship with Grovemoor Ltd goes back to 2019 when the club were hit with a €150,000 tax bill.

The bill, in addition to other factors, led to the club needing to refinance their debts in order to secure a Premier Division license for 2020. City approached their bank to extend their payment terms but they were unwilling to do so and attempts to secure financing from over 20 local businesses were not successful.

City approached Preston North End about taking the sell-on clauses for former players Alan Browne and Sean Maguire.

It is understood that City’s initial request was rejected, but upon hearing of the situation at the club, Preston were open to discussions. Delegates from Preston then agreed to pay €199,000 for Browne and Maguire’s sell-on clauses.

City approached the FAI to renew their Premier Division license with the money and were refused due to outstanding bank debts. The board re-approached Preston who upped their offer to €450,000 as well as a €150,000 first refusal to take over Cork City.