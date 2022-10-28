Super League Basketball: Neptune, Demons and Emporium on the road this weekend

ALL three Cork teams are on the road this weekend in the Men’s SuperLeague as UCC Demons fresh from their stunning 95-91 win over NUIG Maree travel this evening to play Tralee Warriors.

Demons’ performance against the westerners was right from the top drawer with American Jeremiah Moore having a season-best 31 points.

Tala Fam continues to average double figures and with Kyle Hosford playing superb basketball they are holding their own in their first season back in the top tier of Irish basketball.

Looking at Tralee Warriors against Energywise Ireland Neptune they played well in snatches but without Kieran Donaghy looked weak in the rebounding department. Playing Tralee on their home court will be a huge test for Demons but if American Moore can continue to produce the basketball, he is capable of the Cork side will evaluate the resolve of the Warriors.

James Hannigan shot a monstrous three-pointer coming down the stretch against NUIG Maree and along with his twin brother Scott has brought the necessary mettle to this Demons side.

This game could well go down to the wire and home-court advantage could well swing it for the Kerry outfit.

Verdict: Tralee Warriors.

Emporium Cork basketball got back to winning ways last weekend with a comfortable 14-point win over UCD Marian.

Tomorrow the Ballincollig side travel over the county bounds for a clash against Killorglin.

The Kerry side are presently playing solid basketball as they saw off Moycullen by a staggering 48 points in Galway.

Killorglin have decent Americans in Robert Alan Kelly and Pharroh Gordon and Europeans Aksels Skaistlauks and Aleix Tarradellas are talented players too.

There is little doubt the Kerry side rely on their Americans and Bosman players and Ballincollig will need to be astute in defence on a court that can be tricky to win on. On the plus side, Ballincollig also have a good American in John Dawson whose shooting and pace will assess the best of defences in this league.

Dawson chipped in with 24 points against UCD Marian but it was their Spanish star Jose Jimenez Gonzales who stole the show with a 25-point tally.

Gonzalez is a quality player and when he brings his 'A game' to the table and is more than capable of matching the best Europeans in this league.

No doubt head player-coach Ciaran O’Sullivan will be hoping his Irish players contribute more on the scoring front as all they contributed was a total of 26 points from the nine, he used against UCD Marian. Another tough test for Ballincollig but they should have enough to take maximum points.

Verdict: Emporium Cork Basketball.

Energywise Ireland Neptune will be hoping to keep their unbeaten record intact when they travel to play NUIG Maree.

Neptune coach Colin O’Reilly had guided his team to four wins but this game maybe the toughest to date as the Galway outfit are a quality side.

Energywise Ireland Neptune's coach Colin O'Reilly against Tralee Warriors. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

The Blackpool side have looked polished in their games to date with Jordan Blount having a tremendous season.

What impresses me about Blount is the way he plays at both ends of the court as outside of his quality in the offence court he can play solid defence and is a top-notch rebounder.

To be fair since the derby win over UCC Demons his discipline has improved and when he shows up doing what he does best there are few better Irish players in the league. zaptain Roy Downey will be disappointed with his performance in the offence court against Tralee Warriors as all he contributed in 29 minutes of basketball was one point from a free throw.

On the other side of the coin Downey does play solid defence and can make good assists to Nil Sabata at the post.

Sabata is playing out of his skin and despite a slow start against Tralee Warriors he picked it up big time in the second half when the game hung in the balance.

NUIG Maree are a tough side to defeat on their home court, but this Neptune side tick the right boxes and although it will be a battle from start to finish, I think they have enough in the locker to prevail.

Verdict: Energywise Ireland Neptune.