Glanmire v Brunell: Huge crowd expected for Cork basketball derby

LOCAL derby games in Cork basketball have always a special buzz and tonight the Women’s SuperLeague clash between The Address UCC Glanmire and Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell at The Mardyke Arena is sure to attract a large attendance.

Brunell are the only unbeaten side in the Super League and coach Liam Culloty is delighted with the progress of his squad.

Culloty said: “I think preparation is crucial as everything we worked on before the Killester game worked to perfection, but Glanmire will be a much tougher task and we will need to be ready.”

Coach Culloty has warned his troops to be ready against a wounded Glanmire side who lost at Trinity Meteors last weekend.

Culloty added: “Knowing the pedigree of Glanmire they are likely to jump out of the blocks and we will have to be ready to meet them head-on.

“I think it’s going to be a great game and hopefully my team will play to their potential as playing the champions on their home court is what should give us the hunger to succeed.”

The mood in the Glanmire camp is one of determination to recover from their defeat to Trinity Meteors as coach Mark Scannell looks ahead to any clash against his fellow Cork rivals.

Scannell said: “We are playing the form side in the league and outside of the bragging rights there is a lot more at stake as we cannot afford to lose two games on the belt.

“The Trinity defeat was down to some poor coaching on my behalf in the first half and my players having a poor day at the office and we know that huge improvement will be needed against Brunell.”

Although completing the Grand Slam last season Glanmire have a different side and coach Scannell believes his present side are work in progress.

“We are a different unit but with two big games ahead of us and now it’s a case of taking care of business in what is a crucial fortnight for our club.” This game could be decided in the end by the Americans from both sides and that could hurt Brunell.

Brunell’s Mary Dunn had a slow start to the season but with her parents here on vacation she put in a decent shift against Killester chipping in with an 18-point tally.

The Glanmire duo of Brittany Byrd and Khiarica Rasheed are quality players and that could prove crucial.

Little doubt Glanmire will be doing their best to restrict the influence of Edel Thornton and Danielle O’Leary in the offence court and with home advantage it may sway this intriguing clash.

Verdict: The Address UCC Glanmire.

i3PTFr Mathew’s fresh from losing a home game against DCU Mercy are back on home terrain tomorrow when they entertain NUIG Mystics at Fr Mathew’s Arena.

Coach Niamh Dwyer has now experienced three defeats on the belt but her side will be expected to end the losing sequence.

Verdict: i3PTFr Mathew’s.