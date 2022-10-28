The Longshot: Records tumbled in baseball, but there was a catch

OVER the past couple of months we have covered cheating in pastimes as diverse as chess, competitive fishing, and the dark arts of damhsa.

Baseball was long the most popular sport in the States, with nothing considered more wholesome than a father and son tossing about mom’s apple pie from mitt to mitt out in the backyard.

But the widespread love of baseball across the US has also always been tied to stats (although it took a long time for teams to see exactly how to use them correctly: See Moneyball).

And once the most important of those stats — the most home runs hit in a season — saw a cloud hanging over it, many fans drifted away from the game.

Steroid use in American football has always been given more leeway across the Atlantic. Juiced-up pyjama-clad batters hitting homer after homer into the outfield was too much in a game that was held in more honourable esteem (notwithstanding the 1919 World Series was famously fixed by mobsters).

Thirty-four years passed before Roger Maris broke the 60-mark set by Babe Ruth for most boundaries hit in one season. Maris got 61 in ‘61.

Another 37 years passed and Mark McGwire (surely the most egregious misspelling of an Irish name in US history) and Sammy Sosa had a showdown as they flew by those legendary figures and collected 70 and 66 home runs respectively.

Sosa would break the 60-mark twice more in the next few years and McGwire would do so once again, but Barry Bonds would blow their records away by hitting 73 in 2001.

An that’s where the number stays today and it is basically considered insurmountable.

The reason being is that McGwire admits having taken steroids, and while Bonds and Sosa maintain they didn’t knowingly use performance-enhancing drugs, Major League Baseball didn’t begin drug-testing with penalties until 2004. and absolutely no one believes them.

Most pundits and fans now hail Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees as the greatest swinger of all time after he hit 62 this season, with widespread acceptance that he has done so clean.

While he can bask in that individual glory, his side got dumped out in the penultimate qualifier for the World Series last weekend by the Houston Astros, losing all four games in the American League pennant series.

The Texan side, who have lost two of the last three finals, now meet the Philadelphia Phillies (the least imaginative nickname in US sport, but no less likeable for it) in the best-ofseven game World Series that will begin in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The Astros were themselves caught up in a cheating scandal during their last outright victory in 2017, when they were found by investigators to have used technology (cameras in their centrefield) to allow them to read opposing teams’ signs (the physical cues pitchers and catchers exchange to signify which pitch to throw next) throughout the 2017 regular and post-season.

Astros players then banged on trash cans in different rhythms to signal to the batter what kind of pitch he should anticipate.

Although there was talk of taking the Series win off the team, they eventually got away with a $5m fine and lost two draft (transfer) picks for the next season.

Is that the end of cheating stories in baseball so? Not exactly.

A fortnight ago the New York Mets requested a foreign substance check on San Diego Padres pitcher Joe Musgrove, because they were suspicious about his ears.

Umpires were sent in to check his lobes because they appeared far shinier than would be expected, leading to the Mets coaching staff suspecting he may have vaseline on them, that he could then rub on the ball to make it harder to hit.

Both ears passed after a thorough fondling in the centre of the field.

The Astros, who haven’t lost a game so far in the play-offs, are 1/2 and the Phillies are 6/4.

A flight of fancy to get into the spirit of Halloween

DURING my previous stint in charge of all things betting in these back pages, I would always ensure the final piece before Halloween was a full of bone-chilling words placed in just the right order to frighten the bejaysus out of an innocent reader.

Today’s tale is all the more alarming for being true.

It comes direct from an acquaintance of mine who is known to exaggerate things, but the gist of the story is no less terrifying because of this.

She says she was attacked by a crow. Minding her own business walking down a country road and the blackguard swooped down and smashed into her head. As she ducked the bird came back for more and she was forced to fight it off.

So far, so Hithcockian. I probed her: had she done anything to upset any crows? She had recently placed a contraption on her chimney, she said, and she also regularly shouted at them. But nothing that might have provoked an aerial assault.

The incident is not without precedent as every summer in the past decade there have been reports along our coasts of seagulls flexing their wings in encounters with us.

I have to hold my hand up here and say I have not been doing the best for avian-sapien relations. Last month I boxed a bird out of a tree.

It wasn’t my intention to do this. I was walking the dog in a local park and a branch appeared before me. I rarely punch flora, never mind fauna, but for whatever reason I felt like giving this leafy limb a right hook and as I did a tiny and astonished bird left out a squawk and flew right out in the direction of my zinger.

I was stunned rather than proud of the connection, but a beak smashing into my ear via a hedge in Dublin circa 2008 tempered any massive sympathy for the guy.

Don’t take from this that I don’t like birds (a lot of people have, in fact, suggested I am very much for the birds). I especially like crows and feed them whenever the dog doesn’t get to the bits of bread before them.

My wife doesn’t particularly like the black beast of the sky, preferring the red-breasted variety. She was once convinced one such individual of that species had been visiting our back garden for many years.

I waited until the white heat of an argument to inform her that while crows can hang about for two decades, robins rarely outlive 12 months so whatever dead relative she assumed inhabited its spirit must have hopped through at least seven of the little feckers by this stage.

There have been no further incidents with crows for my friend, but she says she remains on high alert.

Apologies if this isn’t frightening enough for some thrill seekers out there. I’m not exactly blessed with the gifts of Edgar Allen Poe here.

You should thank your lucky starlings I didn’t resort to a ruse I once pulled after getting a 10-page essay in school for conduct unbecoming. I channelled my inner du Maurier and wrote I was watching The Birds and the scene came on where the playground starts getting crowded.

“One bird lands on the jungle gym. Then a second. A third. Then another. And another...” On it went. The teacher never even read it. Let’s hope the same goes for the sports editor.

Wolfhounds up against it

THE scariest proposition this Halloween weekend is surely that facing the Irish Wolfhounds who meet New Zealand in the Rugby League World Cup this evening.

While we may have their number in the other code at the moment it seems unlikely we will leave much of a dent on the scoreboard at Headingley tonight.

After defeat to Michael Cheika’s Lebanon (a bigger rivalry than you might have expected) last weekend, Ireland enter the game as 33/1 outsiders and are offered a 42-point handicap at 10/11.

In Union, Munster will attempt to bounce back from their disappointing result in Lansdowne Road last Saturday by seeing off Ulster at home tomorrow.

The Reds are odds on to finally win a provincial clash this season.

Barrs favourites to win double

ST FINBARR’S will be attempting to match the achievement of Kilmacud Crokes in the capital by securing the double and retaining their senior football county title this Sunday. The Dubs had no crossover stars, while the Barrs have five with boots in both camps (and would have more if the Cahalanes weren’t loyal to Castlehaven with the big ball).

Standing in their way of emulating the double heroes of 1980 and 1982 will be mighty Nemo, looking to regain the titles they won in 2019 and 2020 and add to their 22 senior wins. They are in the unfamiliar position of being 11/8 underdogs in a decider, with the Barrs 4/5.

Camorra in Cup frame

THE BIGGEST horse race in the Southern Hemisphere takes place in the early hours of next Tuesday morning.

The Melbourne Cup is always an open race — for example there has been no winning favourite since Fiorente in 2013, and only three winning ones in the previous 20 editions.

Australian trainers have won nine of those, with Irish trainers winning three times.

Deauville Legend is the 9/2 favourite despite no three-year-oldwinning the race since 1941.

I’m hot on 20/1 shot Camorra. He was sold and sent Down Under by Meath trainer Ger Lyons after winning the Curragh Cup in June. The five-year-old has four wins in 16 starts.

The Bet

ULSTER had to pull out of their second game in South Africa last weekend after an outbreak of a gastrointestinal bug in their camp. Former player Andrew Trimble suggested they might therefore come into this week-end’s clash “undercooked”.

We’d agree and favour Munster to come out on top at 10/11.