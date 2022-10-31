Johnny Crowley v Tom Cashman: Vote for Cork's best city hurlers

WITH your help, we’re looking to pick the best hurler from either side of St Patrick's Bridge from the last 50 years of action.

The Echo has pitched some of Cork’s finest hurling stars from the northside and southside of Cork city together for a series of fun head-to-head battles. Your votes will decide who goes through and you can see the full list of 16 northside and 16 southside players here.

Today's match-up is Johnny Crowley v Tom Cashman.

JOHNNY CROWLEY (Bishopstown):

IF we were being very pedantic, we might say that Johnny Crowley wasn’t a city hurler at all and in fact is one of the few West Cork men to have enjoyed hurling success with Cork – the bridge that’s key to his journey is Chetwynd Viaduct, which he passed under as his family moved from Enniskeane to Bishopstown in 1963.

From there, he made his mark with the fledgling club and with St Finbarr’s College, Farranferris, winning the Dr Harty Cup in 1973 and 1974. After the latter victory, they went on to claim the All-Ireland title and that was one of three national victories for him that year as he was also integral to Cork claiming a minor All-Ireland double.

An All-Ireland U21 championship medal followed in 1976 and by that stage he was also a key part of the senior team which would go on to claim the first leg of the historic three in a row, playing centre-back in the final win over Wexford.

When two more All-Irelands arrived in the following seasons, Cork were on top of the hurling world.

“After winning the three-in-a-row as a young fella, you think that there’s a bundle of it ahead of you at that stage but you’re brought back to reality very quickly!” he said.

While Cork won a fifth straight Munster title in 1979, the four-in-a-row dreams were ended by Galway and then, while the Rebels won the national league in 1980 and 1981, Limerick claimed the provincial crowns. Though Cork came back in 1982 and 1983 to win what would be another set of five straight Munster titles, they suffered defeat in the All-Ireland final in both years.

“The losses to Kilkenny in 1982 and ’83 were very disappointing,” said Crowley.

“We had chances in both but we didn’t take them and that’s sport. After that, there were a lot of people questioning us and a few fellas retired as well so the pressure was on. The media were wondering if it was the end for that team – nothing changes really, does it?!”

Thankfully, the centenary year of 1984 would see Cork back on the winners’ rostrum, pulling out a great comeback against Tipperary in the Munster final before seeing off Offaly in the All-Ireland final in Thurles.

Crowley’s display that day meant there would have been few arguments if he had won Man of the Match – Tony O’Sullivan got the nod instead but Crowley won an All-Star.

Johnny Crowley is mobbed by supporters after Cork beat Galway in 1986.

In any case, when Cork regained the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 1986, the Bishopstown man did pick up the Man of the Match award, his reading of the game exemplary as Galway’s tactic of a third midfielder and two-player full-forward line coming to grief.

Less than a year later, he had retired, departing after the defeat to Tipperary in 1987, aged just 31. However, he had amassed a medal haul to rival any during his time in red and his stint as selector under Jimmy Barry-Murphy proved to be successful too, playing a key role in the 1999 All-Ireland win.

TOM CASHMAN (Blackrock):

TOM Cashman has four All-Ireland medals – not exactly a unique haul in Cork but what sets the Blackrock man apart is that he played in three different positions across the victorious seasons.

Initially, he was midfield for the second and third legs of the 1976-78 three-in-a-row; then, in 1984 he was right half-back and in 1986 he captained the Rebels to glory from centre-back. Throw in a late 1970s stint at number 12 and his versatility is further underlined.

“I was in midfield with Tim Crowley in my first couple of years,” he said.

“Gerald would have been midfield with Pat Moylan the previous year and then Timmy and myself came in. About two years later, when John Fenton came in and made midfield his own, Gerald and Timmy and myself were the half-forward line! Once you could hurl, you could play anywhere, really.”

Cashman, his Blackrock clubmate Dermot McCurtain and Crowley came on to the panel after Cork’s 1976 win and they immediately integrated themselves.

“When we came into the team, we were accepted straight away and we were told that we’d learn our apprenticeship with those guys and we did,” he said.

“In your first couple of years, to start off and win two All-Irelands was fantastic.

The hope then was that the experience you’d gain from these guys could be passed on to the lads coming on in the 1980s. It was a great learning curve.”

Prior to that, Cashman had won a minor All-Ireland double with Cork in 1974 as well as helping the county to U21 hurling glory in 1976 and winning the county SHC with Blackrock in 1975.

Despite his tender years, he displayed real maturity in the senior team – in 1977 and 1978, he was the Munster final man of the match and he ended both years with All-Star Awards. While Cork lost the 1982 and 1983 finals, he won a third All-Star in ’83 and was integral for the 1984 centenary win.

With the Rockies, further county senior titles were added in 1978, 1979 and 1985, the latter victory earning him the Cork captaincy for 1986.

Tom Cashman with the All-Ireland in 1986.

After an eighth Munster medal was secured, Cork made it to the All-Ireland final against Galway, whom they had lost to in the 1985 semi-final, but the tables were turned in the decider as Cashman won his fourth Celtic Cross.

Later, he would serve as a selector as Jimmy Barry-Murphy led Cork to win the 1999 All-Ireland and then he became manager after JBM’s departure.

As a player, his legacy was secured with selection on the Cork hurling Team of the Millennium.