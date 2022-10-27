Thu, 27 Oct, 2022 - 11:50

Cork camogie: Rockies and Aghabullogue collide again as Ballinhassig meet Ballinora 

Mary Newman previews the SE Systems Intermediate and Junior A finals this weekend
Aghabullogue's Cliona Healy manages to get past Katelyn Hickey, Michelle Murphy and Anna Lucey of Blackrock during the SE Systems Intermediate Camogie final. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Mary Newman

SE Systems Intermediate replay: Aghabullogue v Blackrock, Saturday, Ovens, 1pm.

BLACKROCK seemed to have their hands on the Nano Nagle Cup on Saturday last. They led by eight points three minutes into the second half, but Aghabullogue battled back.

Led by Ciara McCarthy, who fired home a goal seven minutes into the second half to kickstart their revival, they took control and it ended level as Cliona Healy sent a free in the seventh minute of injury time between the posts to tie the sides up and take it to a replay.

Disappointment for Blackrock and relief for Aghabullogue and now they both have to do it all again.

Conditions were wet and slippery on Saturday last, and it wasn’t easy, the rain in the afternoon making it hard for both sides. Aghabullogue had excellent performances from their defence, where Miriam Cotter, Maebh Ring, and Katie McMcCarthy were on top.

Likewise, Blackrock, who closed down the Aghabullogue attack, with Roisin De Faoite and Lean McKeogh holding the upper hand and with Anna Lucey doing a good job policing Cork senior Cliona Healy. The Blackrock defence was solid.

Scores were hard to come by and the sides had to work to get them. It will be a similar story on Saturday and no doubt each camp will be looking to get that one break that might just swing the game in their favour.

On Sunday last, Hayley Ryan did not line out with Seandun in the senior final, having picked up an injury on Saturday and Blackrock will be hoping to have Ryan, who notched up three points on Saturday last, fit and ready for action.

SE Systems Junior A final: Ballinhassig v Ballinora, Monday, Castle Road, 2.45pm.

Ballinhassig and Ballinora bid for the SE Systems Junior A title on Monday. 

Ballinora have been here before and for Ballinhassig, having re-graded down to junior A in 2020, it’s a chance to get back up to intermediate grade.

Ballinora will be hoping to go one better this year, having lost out in last year’s final to Charleville. They had a semi-final victory over Tracton, while Ballinhassig saw off the challenge of Castlelyons.

Ballinhassig welcomed back former Cork senior Eimear O’Sullivan this year, who came out of retirement. She is a huge player for them, and they will be hoping she can lead their quest for honours. Cork senior Maebh Murphy will be hoping she can lead the way for her side in a top-class encounter.


