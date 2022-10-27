David Corkery on rugby: Munster fans must demand higher standards

PERHAPS it is my perception of how Munster used to deal with setbacks and disillusionment compared to their response today that is provoking me but can someone please inform me how is it that losing by 27-13 against Leinster is viewed as progress?

And to make matters worse, if we are to be brutally honest, had Leo Cullen, Johnny Sexton and company brought their 'A game' to the Aviva last weekend, the deficit on the scoreboard would have doubled.

Maybe the pressure of taking control of one of the world's biggest rugby brands is getting to Graham Rowntree already? Or perhaps he has softened considerably since his playing days? Whatever it is, it needs to change soon, and he needs to speak honestly about how he really feels in these all too often plastic post-match interviews.

The rugby folk in Munster are no fools and they have an uncanny way of seeing straight through any BS.

I realise the former English international is only in the driving seat a wet week, but I can guarantee you that if you scrolled back to Rowntree’s playing days with Leicester, anything other than a resounding win would have been deemed as a mortal sin. Suffering a loss to Bath, Harlequins or Bristol, who would have been their biggest rivals at the time, would have called for a humourless and immediate reaction.

While I can't speak for the masses who follow Munster with immense pride, I can speak for myself and I am fed up to my back teeth of listening to and reading reports of counterfeit progress and of how we need to be patient.

For well over a decade now Munster have struggled both on and off the field.

Leinster's Luke McGrath celebrates a penalty with Johnny Sexton. Picture: INPHO/Ben Brady

Their hollow and barren trophy cabinet speaks volumes for their on-field exploits, and their financial situation isn’t far behind their ability to win knockout matches, which in essence are the only ones that matter.

HONESTY

So, if I could ask Rowntree or more specifically Munster’s CEO Ian Flanagan, just one question, it would be, how long more do we need to be patient?

The past 13 years of trophyless efforts have deprived an entire generation of following a team that has the ability to shape lives and the waiting game/books of excuses are no longer fit for purpose.

The time for honesty has even come and gone and the only reason why the IRFU’s wrecking ball hasn’t unleashed its fury on Munster rugby is that the national team is doing well and the accountants who run the game are able to subsidies Munster’s shortfalls with the revenue created by Ireland and Leinster.

Should Munster lose Saturday's seventh-round tie against second-placed Ulster, not only will Ulster have joined Leinster in disappearing into the uncatchable distance, even finishing in the top eight and qualifying for next season’s Heineken Champions Cup will be a tall task given the fixture list.

Jonathan Sexton of Leinster shakes hands with Dave Kilcoyne of Munster. Picture: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Just imagine a season of watching Munster plying their trade in the second division of European Cup Rugby!

Munster’s next game after tomorrow’s game against Ulster is against a South African XV in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on November 10 and considering their current injury list, they might well have to ask Peter Stringer and John Hayes to dust off their boots.

Last week Ulster’s game in South Africa against the Sharks was postponed due to a gastroenteritis outbreak where 29 players and 13 members of the backroom team went down.

Gastroenteritis is no joke, and it has the ability to drain you of every bit of energy you have so, it will be very interesting to see if the men from the north have fully recovered in time for their Thomond Park visit.

MUST-WIN

Ulster currently occupy second spot in the URC league table (with a game in hand) and they are averaging 38 points a game which is something Munster need to be very wary of.

Just like Munster, the visitors will be deprived of their current international players so it will be a great opportunity for both squads to afford their less-known players a start or, a berth on the bench.

To be using the phrase, backs to the wall, at this stage of the season is not great, however, this is a game that Munster simply have to win.