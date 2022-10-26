Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 10:05

Ireland cricketers claim famous T20 World Cup win over England in Melbourne 

The rain ended the game early at the MCG.
Ireland cricketers claim famous T20 World Cup win over England in Melbourne 

Ireland players celebrate following their win in the T20 World Cup Super 12 match at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Australia. Picture date: Wednesday October 26, 2022.

Ireland's cricketers have stunned England at the T20 World Cup with a rain-affected victory at the MCG.

It's a major setback for England, as Ireland claimed another momentous victory over their rivals, having been given a helping hand by the rain at the MCG.

Captain Andy Balbirnie's 62 off 47 balls underpinned Ireland's 157 all out in 19.2 overs although his dismissal was the start of a collapse that saw his side lose their last seven wickets in 24 deliveries.

But England lurched to 86 for five under heavy cloud cover and, despite a late burst of boundaries from Moeen Ali, they were still short of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern par when the heavens opened.

The delay proved terminal as England, on 105 for five when the downpour started, slipped to a five-run defeat under the DLS method, delivering a hammer blow to their hopes of reaching the semi-finals.

More in this section

Cork's Michael Harty becomes the first Irishman over 40 to break 30 minutes for 10km Cork's Michael Harty becomes the first Irishman over 40 to break 30 minutes for 10km
Cork GAA fans shocked by death of gifted Clonakilty forward Padraigh Griffin Cork GAA fans shocked by death of gifted Clonakilty forward Padraigh Griffin
Douglas GAA Club honoured for double Premier 1 minor championship title victories Douglas GAA Club honoured for double Premier 1 minor championship title victories
other sports
<p> Douglas' Harry Quilligan tries to get away from Nemo Rangers' Sean Mulcahy, during their Rebel Óg Premier 1 Minor Football Championship semi-final, at the Mardyke. Picture: David Keane.</p>

Cork GAA set to run U18 competitions in 2023 after meeting of clubs

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Thoughtful,Confused,Mature,Business,Woman,Concerned,Thinking,About,Online,Problem Boost your memory skills and your bank account with Atlantia
"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more