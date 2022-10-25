The Longshot: Leeds boss now in lead for the sack race

THE sack race is beginning in earnest in the Premier League.

Stevie G was the latest man to be shown the door after less than one trip around the Sun at Villa Park.

Mauricio Pochettino was the first name on the lips of Villa fans even before Gerrard’s sacking was confirmed, but the former PSG and Spurs boss has shown little interest and is as long as 14/1 after once leading the betting.

Gerrard’s former assistant at Villa and Rangers, Michael Beale, (who many referred to a ‘The Brain’ much to Gerrard’s annoyance) was apparently offered the vacant Wolves job but turned it down to concentrate on the good work he is doing at Queens Park Rangers, who he has on top of the Championship table after eight wins from 15 matches. Beale is 14/1 to take the Villa job too.

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim had been the most likely candidate over the weekend, but his comments about being happy where he is have cooled his chances and he has moved out to 13/2.

That leaves us with former Arsenal boss Unai Emery the 4/9 favourite since yesterday morning to swap Villas (he currently manages Villareal in La Liga).

Wolves announced before Sunday’s home game at Leicester that caretaker boss Steve Davis would stay in charge until the new year at least, giving them time to find the man want to take charge in Molineux. Cue a 4-0 drubbing by Leicester.

Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers has moved out to 12/1 to the next to get his P45 and a roadmap after that rout.

Recent weeks had seen him vying with his former player for favourite to be let go and this prompted the club to ban tannoy birthday announcements at the King Power Stadium after requests for “Zach Rodgers” and “Brenda Nout” were requested. Considering these prank names were caught before being broadcast, it seems unfair genuine fans seeking fleeting recognition on their special day should be so cruelly rejected.

Favourite now to get his Marsching orders is Leeds United boss Jesse.

They lost 3-2 at home to Fulham on Sunday and have now gone eight successive games without a win, against less than leading lights like Southampton, Everton, Brentford, Fulham, Leicester, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. A trip to Anfield is up next and it’s hard to see him in the hot seat come the break for the World Cup. He is 8/15 to be the next top-flight manager to be sacked.

A manager who got boarded up rather than shipped out at the weekend was the late Graham Taylor. The statue of the former England boss and Watford legend was in danger of being vandalised by Luton fans (bitterest rivals of their near neighbours) according to Hertfordshire council. In the first meeting before a crowd in 16 years, the Hornets hammered the Hatters 4-0 to reverse recent form trends (Luton going the whole reign of a UK prime minister without a defeat for the first time).

Bizarrely, this was the second time the sculpture was boarded up for the derby game. The same happened in 2020 when the match was played behind closed doors when no away fans were present to get the opportunity to get up to no good on match day.

IMMOBILE FOR A LONG TIME: Robbie Fowler shows he’s still on the ball on Twitter.

City might be willing to settle for a draw

EUROPEAN action is back on the agenda this week.

Borussia Dortmund can go top of their Champions League group if they beat Man City by two goals or more but more importantly two points from their remaining two games will ensure that they advance to the next round. City had a narrow win when Dortmund visited the Etihad thanks to late goals from John Stones and Erling Haaland. They can secure a place in the knockout stages as group winners if they avoid defeat against a Dortmund side that has been stuttering in the Bundesliga.

As it suits both, a 1-1 draw at 8/1 is our shout.

Liverpool are 5/6 to bounce back from defeat against Notts Forest in the league with a win away to Ajax.

Darwin Nunez, Thiago and Ibrahima Konate should return for the Reds in a game that they don’t have to win, but might need to boost their confidence.

Rory McIlroy has returned to the top of the world rankings (for the ninth time) in the wake of his CJ Cup victory in South Carolina on Sunday. McIlroy secured a one-shot win at Congaree Golf Club, successfully defending his CJ Cup crown, despite two bogeys in the final two holes.

- On the European Tour, Englishman Marcus Armitage’s similar slip towards the end of his round cost him a second event win Mallorca. Armitage held a two-shot lead with three holes to play but dropped four over the closing stretch to finish in tied-sixth as Germany’s Yannik Paul claimed a one-shot maiden victory McIlroy is 12-1 joint-favourite with John Rahm for the Masters and that price will surely only shorten between now and next April. LIV leaper Cameron Smith and the man Rory leapfrogged to take the No. 1 spot in the rankings, defending Augusta champ Scottie Sheffler, are both 14/1.

- While my reputation as a bet-builder proceeds me, those close to me know I’m as happy hammering a nail as I m hammering the bookies. A few years back I took part in a building course with a wonderful teacher named Harrrison Gardner, who uses sustainable materials wherever possible in his constructions. I’m delighted to see that the soft-spoken Aussie has secured his own TV show to preach the message of self-building. Build Your Own Home begins tomorrow night at 9.35pm on RTÉ 1.

English challenge for Irish cricketers

FOLLOWING the heroics of qualifying for the Super 12 series of the T20 Cricket World Cup, Ireland faltered in the opening game at this stage of the competition over the weekend when getting walloped by Sri Lanka.

And there is to be no let-up in the challenges, as they meet 9/4 second favourites for the tournament England, who swatted away Afghanistan with similar ease in their opening fixture. The Englishmen are even money to top Group 1, 10/11 to make the final.

The match will take place at the famed Melbourne Cricket Ground, a venue where few of the Irish will ever have had a chance to perform. Ireland have only played England once before in this straitened format, a defeat over a decade ago, and will be attempting to summon up some of the spirit of the One-day International (50 overs are bowled, unlike 20 here) to win over the same opposition at the 2011 World Cup in Bangalore.

Ireland are 7/1 to produce another shock in the early hours of tomorrow morning against a side that contains no Irish players for the first time in a long period.

Drawing some comfort

ONE headline put it that the Irish women’s team had been drawn in the ‘group of death’ for next summer’s World Cup Down Under Yet as third seeds we avoided the top six in the betting for outright glory.

While if we were to draw a host it would have been better to have got 60/1 shots New Zealand, Australia (who are 14/1 to triumph on home soil) were the second best option. We will play the Aussies on the opening evening of the tournament. We’ve also drawn Olympic champs Canada (22/1) and Nigeria (275/1).

Vera Pauw’s side are 100/1 outsiders. There are yet to be any odds offered on group betting.

Two-time defending champs the USA are 3/1 favourites, while England’s European heroes (who beat the US this month in a friendly) are placed just behind them at 4/1.

Take Ten

WHO doesn’t love an anagram? Me, for one. I find them a bit pointless. But that doesn’t mean we’re not going to scrape the barrel and inflict some on you here. The following are jumbled up names of famous past and present soccer stars. Why bother trying to solve them? Well, the first correct unscrambling of all 10 will win a fantastic prize — an exclusive round- the-world trip,which the lucky winner will take on foot (accommodation not included; a packed lunch provided for the first day).

Go Get Beers

Crotch Puree

An Adored Amigo

Hi-risk Transience

Handrail Angel

Rare Hairy Mug

Entire Worm

A Dwarves’ Dinner

Treat To Huge Shag

A Rancid Torso Line

The Bet

WE took some legitimate criticism over the weekend for tipping a draw in a rugby game. And tipping two further draws in football games topped it off for some people. But a late equalised by Casemiro to rescue a point at Stamford Bridge offered some solace. We’ll go for a two-timer of City and Dortmund to draw and Liverpool to win at 15/1.