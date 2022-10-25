Carrigaline prove too good for Avondale in the U14 national cup game at Ballea Park

Carrigaline United 6

Avondale United 0

CARRIGALINE UNITED cruised through to the next round of the SFAI U14 National Cup as they defeated a hard-working Avondale United on the astroturf at Ballea Park on Sunday morning.

A superbly taken brace from striker Shane Healy as well as further finishes from Dessie Carroll, Ryan O’Connell, Harry Sisk, and Lewis O’Dea were enough to deservedly seal Carrigaline’s place in the draw for the next stage of this prestigious competition.

In truth, given that Carrigaline United are currently sitting clear at the top of the Cork Schoolboys League U14 premier division having won six and drawn one of their opening seven matches this season, they were always heavy favourites to progress here.

Avondale United, on the other hand, are currently sitting third in the third division but despite being up against a formidable opponent, they still put in a good account of themselves and battled until the very end.

They ought to have had a goal to show for their efforts but Carrigaline goalkeeper Patrick O’Sullivan did well to race from his line to smother the ball at the feet of Odhran McCaffrey, who was sent through on goal by a sensational defence-splitting pass from Jack Mahony in the second half.

But by that juncture in the cup tie, the home side had already all but sealed the victory. They started the game on the front foot and after squandering a couple of opportunities they would finally take the lead in the eighth minute.

Carrigaline United's Shane Healy battling with Avondale United's Sean Semchiy. Picture: David Keane.

And it was Shane Healy who did the honours for his and his side’s first of the morning as he soared majestically to meet Ryan O’Connell’s cleverly clipped cross and headed it home against the back post.

The Dales keeper Martin Canca was in terrific form all match and he made a number of great saves to keep his side in contention.

But he was soon beaten again midway through the first half when Dessie Carroll expertly fired the ball into the bottom left corner following good work in the build-up from Eddie Bowens and Jack Keane.

And with virtually the last kick before the halftime break, Carrig would make it 3-0 with a sensational hit from Ryan O’Connell for what was certainly the goal of the game.

The talented right-back controlled the ball on the edge of the penalty before perfectly drilling an unstoppable shot into the far top left corner of the net.

The hosts immediately picked up from where they left off at the end of the first period at the start of the second as they eventually made it 4-0 when Harry Sisk planted the ball into the roof of the net after Canca had denied both Healy and Sam Cotter.

A neat one-two between Lewis O’Dea and Tom McGrath allowed the former to blast number five just inside the far right post before another smart finish from Healy completed the rout late on.

CARRIGALINE UNITED: Patrick O’Sullivan, Ryan O’Connell, Eddie Bowens, Jack Keane, Eoghan Ahern, Dessie Carroll, Sam Cotter, Harry Sisk, Shane Healy, Cormac Moloney, Samuel Akinsanya, Lewis O’Dea, Tom McGrath, Elvis Alade, Jamie O’Brien, Jimmy O’Donovan.

AVONDALE UNITED: Martin Canca, James Maume, Oscar O'Loinsigh, Sean O’Sullivan, Marcos Sanchez, Odhran McCaffrey, Jack Mahony, Mario Horky, Fionn Butler, Liam Makesny, Kenneth Ntu, Harry Spratt, Josh Geary, Alex McEvoy, Sean Semchiy, Conor Stack.

Referee: Richard Fitzgerald.