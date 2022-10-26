Wed, 26 Oct, 2022 - 09:16

Cork City keeper David Harrington on the title celebrations and interest from Everton

Operation on a shoulder injury scheduled for next month will rule Harrington out for three to six months
Cork City's David Harrington and Cian Coleman celebrate with supporters. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Barbara O'Connell

COMPARED to John Terry for donning his full Cork City kit despite being out injured when the league trophy was presented last Friday Wexford, goalkeeper David Harrington is still thrilled after an incredible season.

While he laughs at being slagged for being togged out, he admits it was one of the best nights of his life.

“Winning the league against Wexford at home that night was one of the best nights of my life,” said Harrington. I’ve experienced the club win leagues as a fan but as a player, it’s a feeling that’s nearly indescribable. 

"The atmosphere was electric on the night and the feeling when the final whistle went was unbelievable, something I haven’t experienced before while playing football. A few of the lads were saying I was like John Terry considering I wore the full kit but I had to do it,” laughs the 22-year-old. 

Cork City goalkeeper David Harrington with the cup after the SSE Airtricity League First Division match against Bray Wanderers at Turner's Cross. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Cork City goalkeeper David Harrington with the cup after the SSE Airtricity League First Division match against Bray Wanderers at Turner's Cross. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

He picked up a shoulder injury late in the season which ruled him out of the final few games, international duty and a chance to go to England where rumours spread about Everton’s interest. 

However, he had more than played his part in the club's success and he tells us what this year meant to him.

“The season was fantastic for everyone involved at the club, everyone here just wanted to get the club back to where it belongs. On a personal note, it was my first full season playing and I suppose it couldn’t have gone any better, winning the league with my hometown club and the club I've supported my whole life and getting called into the U21 international set-up, things that I would only have dreamt about a few months ago. 

"It really was brilliant to experience all of that in my first full season.

“Of course the injury was disappointing and a bit of a setback especially when I wanted to finish the season playing and continue help the lads as much as possible but Jimmy Corcoran came in that night and was flawless. There’s a great group of goalkeepers that you’d be happy with anyone going in. 

"In regards to the celebrations, being injured didn’t take away from any of it because I suppose I played my part in the 29 games previous so when the whistle went I celebrated like I played the game.

“The injury itself is a shoulder problem, I've two cartilage tears in the right shoulder which happened in mid-July at training while making a diving save down low. The pain was bad but I didn’t take much notice and just thought it was something that would go away in a few days so I was playing just through the pain for weeks. 

"After the Galway game, I decided that enough was enough as the pain was just getting worse and worse so I said I need to get this thing sorted before doing any more damage to it. 

I've an operation sorted for November 24 in Santry and the recovery time is three to six months but hopefully, I’ll be back on the pitch on the earlier side of things.

"My hopes for next season now would be to get back as quick as possible and get as fit as I can so when I'm back on the pitch I'm ready to go straight away and play as many games as I can.

STEP UP

“It’s fantastic to be promoted of course but it’s a step up and we will have to be ready for the step up. There are some great teams that you’ll be playing every week and if you’re not at it on the day you’ll get beat and it’s as brutal as that. I think if we hold onto a core group of players from this season the club will be on the right track and will be ready to compete in the premier division next season. I can’t wait.” 

With many highlights in the season, Harrington was quick to praise the teams away victories.

“There were many highlights of the season but few that stand out for me were the three away wins, the two in Waterford and the one up in Galway before the mid-season break. The away support on those days were unbelievable, and they are the three results that ultimately won us the league. It wouldn’t have been possible without the fantastic support.”

