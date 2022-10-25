Cork Basketball: Champions Glanmire beaten but new side will take time to settle

The Address UCC Glanmire lost their unbeaten record in the Women’s Super League when they went down to Trinity Meteors 76-69.

In a game where Glanmire put in a very poor first half display they found themselves trailing 45-30 at the break.

Credit to Glanmire they found their best form in the third quarter and with Brittany Byrd putting in another superb performance for the Leesiders they reduced the deficit to six points entering the final quarter.

Coming down the stretch Glanmire maintained the pressure but Meteors kept their composure to hold out for a deserved seven point win.

The Glanmire coach Mark Scannell was naturally disappointed and was critical of his coaching in the first half.

Scannell said: “I didn’t coach in the manner I should have done in the first half as my rotations were not good enough and I think my players struggled.”

The Glanmire boss believes his side need time to adjust from the incredible Grand Slam they managed to win last season.

Scannell added: “We have a complete new side and to be fair I think many of players will admit they didn’t have a good day at the office as we certainly did not deserve to win.

“When you look at the Meteors spread of scoring they had five players on double figures and in the end we got what we deserved from the game.” It was strange for some of the Glanmire players coming up against Claire Melia who was so influential last season but decided to move to the capital this season.

Melia had a 10 point contribution against her former side but coach Scannell believes the first round cup game against Trinity Meteors will be another tough assignment for his side.

“We will have to improve big time but it’s a game that we are looking forward too and hopefully we can enjoy the atmosphere and home support at the Neptune Stadium,” concluded Scannell.

There is little doubt Glanmire will need to improve as the statistics in this game particularly among their Irish players was well below their usual standard.

Americans Brittany Byrd (23 points) and Khiarica Rasheed (21) could not be faulted with Claire O’Sullivan leading the rest of the scorers on nine.

ABANDONED

It was a different story for fellow Cork side i3Fr Mathew’s as their game against DCU Mercy was abandoned due to court condensation with 9.18 remaining in the second quarter with the Dublin side leading 20-10.

In the words of the DCU Mercy coach Mark Ingle the officials had to put the safety of players from both sides as their main priority.

Ingle said: “No team wants to win a game in the manner we did but look the court was unplayable and the referees were right to abandon it as players were struggling to defend.” The DCU coach has now seen his side win three games on the belt that included wins over Trinity Meteors and Waterford Wildcats.

Ingle added: “I think the league is more balanced this season and there will be a few upsets along the way but all I can do is keep trying to have my players focused on a weekly basis.”

BETTER

There was better news for Dwyer of Cork Fr Mathew’s Men’s Division 1 side who played before the abandoned game and came away with a 91-60 win over Team North West.

Amazingly this game wasn’t decided until the final quarter when the Cork side outclassed their opponents 26-6.

Brian O’Neill led Mathew’s scoring on 29 points with American Jonathon Garcia (15) also having a solid game for the Model Farm Road outfit.