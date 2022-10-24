How Kilshannig went from a point down and out of the championship to county winners again

THE way Kilshannig claimed the Bons Secours IAFC title —with excellent performances against Mitchelstown in the semi-final and Aghabullogue in the final — one would believe that their season has been reasonably straightforward.

However, on listening to Kilshannig selector Mark Sheehan, it was clear that it was anything but.

“The win means everything,” he said.

“I’m just delighted for the bunch of players, delighted for Killian O’Hanlon. To see him over the winter when he was coming back from the cruciate inside of the gym and he couldn’t step off a two-inch platform, and to then see the performance he put in today — he was a true captain.

“There isn’t a team in the country that wouldn’t start a Killian O’Hanlon, and it’s just unreal, and I’m just delighted for the team.

“And for another selector, Willie Maher, coming all the way from Kerry. There were times this year where there was a bit of dirty diesel in the system, but we got going, and once we got going, the momentum kept building and building.

In the Gabriel Rangers game when we were one point down and they were going through, if they had pushed on then, we were out and the show was over.

“But there was a free-out and from there we went down and got the win, then the hurlers beat Glanworth and that seemed to really, really rise everything.

“It was like a fresh start, and then we were into the Mitchelstown match and we gave a performance for the ages in that game, and it rose our confidence.”

Kilshannig captain Killian O'Hanlon and players celebrate after defeating Aghabullogue in the Bon Secours Cork County IAFC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

While it was indeed a superb team performance that saw them secure their latest victory, Tom Cunningham’s contribution from corner-forward stood out more than anything else and Sheehan sees great potential in the youngster.

Sheehan enthused: “If Tom keeps working hard — he’s only 18 or 19 — his ceiling is very high. What did he get today, 1-5?

“He can enjoy tonight and then go back down to the pitch and work harder and harder, and I wouldn’t be surprised to see Tom up at different levels. He’s very good.”

He will get to play at a higher level with his colleagues next season, and from the look of their displays in the latter stages of the competition, will Kilshannig be comfortable at the higher level?

“We’ll have to see,” said Sheehan.

“Obviously it will be a lot more competitive.

“We did enough this year to win this grade, but some of the things that we did wouldn’t be good enough up at premier intermediate. But today is not today to analyse that, but we know that work ahead of us that’s needed, because there’s some great teams up at that grade.

“It’ll be a short winter, and we’ll start thinking about it on Thursday or Friday, or whenever we settle down!”