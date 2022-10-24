Kanturk manager Padraig Kearns: ‘We're flying fit all year, that’s one key to our victory’

KANTURK threw the dice with injury concern Ryan Walsh before the game and it produced a six in the shape of the opening goal after only 15 seconds.

“Ryan was a doubt and that’s the reason why we put him in full-forward,” said manager Padraig Kearns.

“He was strapped up well before the start and sure he had the ball in the back of the net in the first attack.

“I’m delighted it worked out for Ryan. He came on as a sub against Cill na Martra in the semi-final and kicked two points for us in injury time which was the winning of the game.”

Walsh managed to carry on for 24 minutes before giving way for Cian Clernon, who had a part in Lorcán McLoughlin’s clinching third goal.

“My first reaction is one of relief given what went on before in our last two finals,” said Kearns.

“I was pleased enough with our first-half performance, but we were still only two points in front after missing a number of scoreable chances,” he said.

“I thought our fitness levels would stand to us and all I wanted from the lads was to be still in contention coming down the line because I knew we’d have the legs.

“It was one of the reasons why we dominated the second half to such an extent. Martin O’Brien has us flying fit all year and that was one of the key aspects to our victory.”

Kanturk's Paul Walsh was picked as MVP. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Kanturk played like a side all too familiar with the requirements of a county final, notably in the second half.

“I thought we held onto the ball very well, making sure Bantry had to do all the running. I know it’s not pretty to watch, but it’s very effective, particularly when you’re running down the clock.”

Captain Aidan Walsh also produced a goal at a critical stage in the first half.

“We needed a goal at that time because Bantry had put a run of scores together to leave just a point between us, but Aidan came good at the right time.

“When you score three goals in a county final, you’d want to be winning it and Lorcán’s third goal killed the game.”