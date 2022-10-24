Mon, 24 Oct, 2022 - 06:55

Kanturk manager Padraig Kearns: ‘We're flying fit all year, that’s one key to our victory’

“All I wanted from the lads was to be in contention coming down the line because I knew we’d have the legs."
Kanturk manager Padraig Kearns: ‘We're flying fit all year, that’s one key to our victory’

Proud moment for Kanturk manager Padraig Kearns after defeating Bantry Blues. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mark Woods

KANTURK threw the dice with injury concern Ryan Walsh before the game and it produced a six in the shape of the opening goal after only 15 seconds.

“Ryan was a doubt and that’s the reason why we put him in full-forward,” said manager Padraig Kearns.

“He was strapped up well before the start and sure he had the ball in the back of the net in the first attack.

“I’m delighted it worked out for Ryan. He came on as a sub against Cill na Martra in the semi-final and kicked two points for us in injury time which was the winning of the game.”

Walsh managed to carry on for 24 minutes before giving way for Cian Clernon, who had a part in Lorcán McLoughlin’s clinching third goal.

“My first reaction is one of relief given what went on before in our last two finals,” said Kearns.

“I was pleased enough with our first-half performance, but we were still only two points in front after missing a number of scoreable chances,” he said.

“I thought our fitness levels would stand to us and all I wanted from the lads was to be still in contention coming down the line because I knew we’d have the legs.

“It was one of the reasons why we dominated the second half to such an extent. Martin O’Brien has us flying fit all year and that was one of the key aspects to our victory.”

Kanturk's Paul Walsh was picked as MVP. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Kanturk's Paul Walsh was picked as MVP. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Kanturk played like a side all too familiar with the requirements of a county final, notably in the second half.

“I thought we held onto the ball very well, making sure Bantry had to do all the running. I know it’s not pretty to watch, but it’s very effective, particularly when you’re running down the clock.”

Captain Aidan Walsh also produced a goal at a critical stage in the first half.

“We needed a goal at that time because Bantry had put a run of scores together to leave just a point between us, but Aidan came good at the right time.

“When you score three goals in a county final, you’d want to be winning it and Lorcán’s third goal killed the game.”

Read More

Kanturk finally come good to capture the county PIFC title

More in this section

EUBC Women's European Boxing Championships 2022 - Finals Silver star: Cork boxer Christina Desmond edged out in European Championship final
Scotland v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Play-off World Cup draw: Ireland to face hosts Australia in opening game
IAFC final preview: Aghabullogue on a mission of redemption against Kilshannig IAFC final preview: Aghabullogue on a mission of redemption against Kilshannig
cork gaa
<p>Clonakilty's Padraigh Griffin scores the opening goal from Carbery Rangers' Sean Hayes and Gearoid Ryan. Picture: Eddie O'Hare</p>

Cork GAA fans shocked by death of gifted Clonakilty forward Padraigh Griffin

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more