Three reasons Kanturk are county champions again

1. EXPERIENCE

Kanturk summoned all that they learned in losing the last two finals to snuff out Bantry Blues in a final of contrasting halves. The opening was hectic, end-to-end stuff with the Duhallow club 2-6 to 1-7 ahead but with their west Cork opponents in hot pursuit.

The second half though was a completely different affair, Kanturk dominating possession and playing keep ball to force Bantry into an exhausting chasing game, hence of the reasons for just 0-3 to their tally on the resumption.

Kanturk tacked on 1-5, hardly a riot of scoring, but more than enough to get them over the line and make-up for the disappointment of the 2021 and 2020 defeats.

2. GOALS

Any team scoring three in a county final normally ends up in the winners’ enclosure, particularly, when their outstanding defence restricts their opponents to just one solitary effort.

And the manner in which the Walsh brothers Paul, Ian and scorer Ryan combined for the first after only 15 seconds more than hinted at the potential in this Kanturk outfit.

The timing of their goals was also significant, captain Aidan Walsh scoring a magnificent individual effort in the 20th minute just after Bantry put 1-2 together to come within a point of the new champions.

Lorcán McLoughlin’s third at the three-quarter juncture was a right body blow for the west Cork side.

3. FITNESS

The winners' physical conditioning is well known at this stage and one of the reasons why they’re operating at high levels in both football and hurling.