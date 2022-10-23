Sun, 23 Oct, 2022 - 22:55

Three reasons Kanturk are county champions again

Kanturk are Premier Intermediate Football kingpins after seeing off Bantry at Páirc Uí Chaoimh
Three reasons Kanturk are county champions again

Look what I have! Kanturk captain Aidan Walsh with his son Macdara about to raise the Billy Long Cup. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Mark Woods

1. EXPERIENCE 

Kanturk summoned all that they learned in losing the last two finals to snuff out Bantry Blues in a final of contrasting halves. The opening was hectic, end-to-end stuff with the Duhallow club 2-6 to 1-7 ahead but with their west Cork opponents in hot pursuit.

The second half though was a completely different affair, Kanturk dominating possession and playing keep ball to force Bantry into an exhausting chasing game, hence of the reasons for just 0-3 to their tally on the resumption.

Kanturk tacked on 1-5, hardly a riot of scoring, but more than enough to get them over the line and make-up for the disappointment of the 2021 and 2020 defeats.

2. GOALS 

Any team scoring three in a county final normally ends up in the winners’ enclosure, particularly, when their outstanding defence restricts their opponents to just one solitary effort.

And the manner in which the Walsh brothers Paul, Ian and scorer Ryan combined for the first after only 15 seconds more than hinted at the potential in this Kanturk outfit.

The timing of their goals was also significant, captain Aidan Walsh scoring a magnificent individual effort in the 20th minute just after Bantry put 1-2 together to come within a point of the new champions.

Lorcán McLoughlin’s third at the three-quarter juncture was a right body blow for the west Cork side.

3. FITNESS 

The winners' physical conditioning is well known at this stage and one of the reasons why they’re operating at high levels in both football and hurling.

Read More

Kanturk finally come good to capture the county PIFC title

More in this section

Scotland v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Play-off World Cup draw: Ireland to face hosts Australia in opening game
IAFC final preview: Aghabullogue on a mission of redemption against Kilshannig IAFC final preview: Aghabullogue on a mission of redemption against Kilshannig
EUBC Women's European Boxing Championships 2022 - Semi-Finals Cork boxer Christina Desmond secures silver medal and reaches European final
cork gaa
EUBC Women's European Boxing Championships 2022 - Finals

Silver star: Cork boxer Christina Desmond edged out in European Championship final

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro" "For children with cancer, just getting to swim feels like winning a million euro"
Staying competitive in a challenging environment Staying competitive in a challenging environment
Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more