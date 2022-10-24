Paudie Kissane: Classy Kanturk rose to the challenge but Bantry can build on reaching final

KANTURK showed the importance of firepower in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

Beforehand, I felt vital for Bantry to get goals, like the semi-final victory over Iveleary. Unfortunately for them, this didn’t materialise, they scored one but with Kanturk converted three of their many goal chances.

Every team has their better players, from juvenile up to senior inter-county. Naturally enough when the main players go well it can have a huge effect on the group. For Kanturk though, they didn't have to worry about that because they were very balanced.

A prime example of this was at midfield.

Aidan Walsh started really well, involved in a number of scores. Then due to a knock, he moved into the forward line. On most teams that would be a big blow but once Aidan was moved Paul Walsh came into the game after a quiet opening. Paul carried some great ball and converted a great shot off his right. He followed this up with another point on his left in the second half.

It was the same in the forward line where Kanturk had a spread of scorers, no reliance on any particular individuals. When looking at all the individual battles around the field Kanturk won more than Bantry.

Kanturk had the upper hand in the first half, but you would have been slightly concerned at halftime. They'd seven wides including a few terrible misses while at the other end they went from looking very solid defensively early on, to being split open way too easily. They walked to the dressing room with plenty to ponder.

In contrast, Bantry ran off the field to a rousing reception after Ruairí Deane and Arthur Coakley linked up for a brilliant point which reduced the deficit to two.

Bantry took a long time to get into the game. They lost four of their first seven kick-outs and once in possession, they were forcing things resulting in some poor decision-making. A switch to shorter kick-outs helped with the aforementioned Deane and Coakley able to get in possession closer to the Kanturk goal. Deane executed some great kick-passes but then again, a kick pass can only be as good as the runs that are been made.

Bantry’s attack was aided further by a few great attacking runs by Sean O’Leary and an inspirational point by Seth Johnson.

Once Bantry held possession for a period, Kanturk seemed to lose concentration, get caught ball-watching with too many players ending up the wrong side, or even worse again, marking no one.

GOOD COMMUNICATION

Just getting players back can suffice if the opposition's attacking play lacks composure and team play. If they ask more questions, then the defence needs more than bodies back. Sometimes players inexcusably switch off and the communication has to be good, which more often than not isn't the case.

Kanturk's Brian O'Sullivan bursting past Bantry Blues' Sean O'Leary and Billy Foley during the Bon Secours Premier IFC final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Bantry themselves appeared to set up to stop Kanturk from getting good ball into their full-forward line where Kanturk had the height advantage. This worked to an extent helped by Kanturk not going direct too often. Where it failed was that the Kanturk players outside the defensive arc had too much time on the ball to gets shots off, make more threatening runs, or lay off the ball.

Bantry battled hard, which is always the case, and converted some great scores themselves. Unfortunately, though, they could not kick on again after half-time as the longer kick-out wasn't paying off, losing five from six. There was too much defending to be done which ultimately took away from their attacking game as some players tired or possession was gained too far from the Kanturk goal.

Kanturk were always going to create chances but dominating possession in the third quarter gave Kanturk a platform to move the game out of reach. Once Lorcán Mcloughlin ran through unmarked to extend the lead to six points with a great team goal, it looked ominous for Bantry.

Credit to Kanturk, having lost the two previous finals, they got the job done and deserve to enjoy the celebrations.

It is never easy coming back from disappointing defeats, particularly to near neighbours. In Kanturk’s case though, when you have an influx of young players with potential, it makes things a whole lot easier.

Kanturk can look forward now to competing at Senior A but with their hurling team competing at Premier Senior also, there will be much to be discussed on how they can give themselves the best chance of improving further.

Bantry, not quite good enough on the day, but with some great work underage, they'll have players coming through in the next few years to give the impetus for further improvements.