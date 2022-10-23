UCC Demons show character and spirit when it matters to defeat Maree in the SuperLeague

UCC Demons 95

NUIG Maree 91

UCC DEMONS showed some real character to come away with a superb win against Galway side NUIG Maree in the Insure My Van Super League at the Mardyke Arena on Sunday afternoon.

This victory will give their coach Danny O’Mahony great satisfaction as he got a lot of things right on the day, got a great tune out of his team and was very brave with some of his decisions to ensure victory.

Demons made a bright start to the game racing into a 6-2 with two quick baskets from their American player Jeremiah Moore.

The visitors Maree responded with an inside basket and bonus from their Spanish player Rodrigo Gomez to trail 8-5.

Then Moore had the large crowd in attendance on their feet with a monster dunk to increase their lead 10-5 after five minutes of the game.

The home side we’re playing some good defence in this period forcing their opponents into long range efforts and when James Hannigan buried a long range three-point shot, they led 15-7 midway through the quarter.

UCC Demons' Kyle Hosford is challenged by Maree's Jarett Hanies during their Men's Super League clash at the Mardyke Arena.

Moore was having a very effective game for Demons and when he added his personal tally to 13 points with another superb dunk to lead 25-14 with a minute remaining in the period.

Maree’s UK player JJ Mvuezolo closed out the quarter with a stunning three pointer, however, Moore made a buzzer beating three for Demons to lead 28-17.

The visitors started the second period with three long range efforts from Mvuezolo and American Jarrett Haines to reduce the deficit 33-28 forcing Demons coach O’Mahony into a timeout after two minutes of the quarter.

The home side were getting murdered inside the paint with Gomez being dominant and with four minutes remaining in the period it was a two-point game 39-37 in favour of Demons.

To be truthful, the home side were all at sea defensively, with the team from the West of Ireland punishing them at will and it took veteran forward Carleton Cuff to keep them in the game with six points on the bounce.

Demons restored their lead 50-49 with ten seconds remaining in the half with a monstrous three pointer by Kyle Hosford and took that lead with them into the third period.

The home side made a blistering start from the restart, with two big three pointers from the corner from Hosford and a slashing drive to the basket by Moore to extend lead 58-51.

The visitors responded with another long-range effort from Haines, but when Tala Fam Thiam who was very active around the basket for Demons added a triple and a slam dunk his side led 67-60 midway through the period.

UCC Demons' Scott Hannigan scores despite the efforts of Maree's Joe Junior Mvuezolo, during their Men's Super League clash at the Mardyke Arena.

To be fair to Demons big man Kingsley Nwagboso he wasn’t very effective side of the floor, however, he done a great job closing the lanes on the defensive side and with two minutes remaining in the quarter his team led 71-62.

Then James Hannigan nearly took the roof of the Arena with another long-range effort from outside the arc to push out their lead 75-64.

Demons looked a totally different side in their period being very aggressive on both side of the floor and finished the third quarter with a 76-66 lead.

Both sides exchanged baskets early in the final quarter but when Moore grabbed his 26th point Demons led 84-77.

The visitors then started to move the ball better against Demons zone defence and when Mvuezolo grabbed two consecutive jumpers they reduced the deficit 88-85 with three minutes remaining in the game.

When the game was on the line the home side showed great character and were led by Hosford, Moore, Fam-Thiam and James Hannigan who nailed another dagger from outside the arc and saw out an excellent victory on a score of 95-91.

Top scorers for UCC DEM0NS: J Moore 31, T Fam-Thiam 18, Kyle Kosford 16.

NUIG MAREE: JJ Mvuezolo 27, R Gomez 22, J Haines 21.

UUC DEMONS: J Hannigan, J Moore, S Carney, R Murphy, K Hosford, S Hannigan, D Leahane, T Fam-Thiam, V Bykov, C Cuff, C Looney, K Nwagboso, S Manojovic, K Moynihan, J O;Leary.

UG MAREE: E Rockall, S Commins, J Burke, B Burke, P Freeman, M Sweeney, R Gomez, JJ Mvuezolo, J Haines, Z Light, Z Cutuk, C Finn.

Referees: C White (Dublin), J Dooley (Portlaoise), L Ahern (Limerick).