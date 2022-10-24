David Corkery on rugby: Too many Munster players just aren't good enough to beat the best

DIFFERENT day, different week, different month and season, but unfortunately for Munster the scoreboard reflected the same old story at the end of this game.

And it looks like it is going to remain that way for some time to come.

As I sit here in front of my computer and try to look for the positives in this performance, I just can’t but think of the spirited boldness that once ran through the famous red jersey and ask where and why is it gone?

INTIMIDATED

I fully appreciate that the game bears very little resemblance to the one when Peter Clohessy, Mick Galway and Anthony Foley strutted their stuff, but what shouldn’t have changed with this new breed is the attitude they have towards playing second fiddle and getting bullied.

The old-school crew were never intimidated.

For well over a decade now we have had to sit through false dawns and promise of Munster rising from the ashes like the mystical and legendary phoenix.

For sure, all great clubs go through lull periods in their history but I am just sick to my back teeth of watching uninspiring and spiritless performances by players who are nowhere good enough to play at this level. Players who look great in front of the mirror and in the gym.

Take Joey Carbery. I have nothing personal against him but when a team falls behind and they need someone to do something special, that task normally falls to the number 10. Not once have I seen Carbery assume this responsibility and if Sexton gets injured between now and the World Cup, I would rather bring Ronan O’Gara out of retirement then have Carbery pulling the strings.

Last week when Munster managed to beat the South African Bulls in Thomond Park, it was viewed as a turning point.

A week later we are presented with a performance that is so far off the required level, it was like watching a group that won a competition, and their prize was to play in the Aviva.

In the post-match interviews, we once again had to listen to the same old tripe about how proud the coach was and how they deserved more. Perhaps Rowntree isn’t the coach I thought he was if this is what he is going to throw at us. If the former English international is happy with a score of 27-13 in a game of this nature and in front of 45,000, then maybe he doesn’t fully understand the history between Munster and Leinster.

This derby was far from spectacular in terms of skill and excitement yet when Andrew Brace blew for the end of the contest and you glanced towards the scoreboard, Leinster’s four-try haul to Munster’s solitary one, the story was really all too familiar.

Even when Munster led by seven points to six with only five minutes remaining in the first half, you just knew that Leinster were going to win and it was only a matter of time before the home side's try-machine was going to click into gear.

Rob Russell of Leinster runs in to score his side's fourth try. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

To say that Johnny Sexton and his players made an enormous number of aberrant errors in this game would be putting it mildly. However, what shone through was their mental ability to move on to the next play and not dwell on their inaccuracies.

I’m sure the damp evening contributed to us observing seasoned pros dropping balls, full-backs misreading the aerial bombardments they were challenged with fielding, and placekickers missing shots at goal that they would normally slot in their sleep, but this game was lost for Munster long before a ball was kicked in anger.

From the off Munster allowed Leinster dominate them mentally and physically whilst also allowing them to dictate the tempo of how the game was to be played and, were it not for some wholesome defensive work by the Munster backrow, Leinster should have scored in the first minute.

If there are positives to be taken it would be that Thomas Ahern and John Hodnett had good games and that the scoreline remained within a respectable margin.

John Hodnett of Munster is tackled by Dan Sheehan and Andrew Porter of Leinster. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Next week Munster will lock horns with Ulster in Thomond Park and with Ulster’s game this week being called off, the men from the north will be fresh and have no fear of travelling south.