Edel Thornton inspires Singleton's SuperValu Brunell to big win over Killester in SuperLeague

Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell 88

Killester 73

SINGLETON'S SuperValu Brunell are the only unbeaten side in the Women’s Super League following a comfortable win over Killester at the Parochial Hall on Sunday.

There were plenty of impressive performances from the winners but once again Edel Thornton (21 points) and Danielle O’Leary with 15 put in serious shifts.

Katie Walsh showed a nice touch in the opening minute with a deft jumper that was followed by a Mary Dunn bank shot.

The Killester American Channel Williams was posing Brunell’s defence problems with her pace but with the home side shooting the ball well they surged into a 12-4 lead in the fourth minute.

Singleton's SuperValu Brunell's coach Liam Culloty speaking to some of his team during a Time Out in the Miss Quote.ie Womens Super League basketball match against Killester at the Parochial Hall. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Kelly Sexton was on fire for Brunell in the early exchanges with consecutive three pointers and with Edel Thornton showing all her class and experience they deservedly led 15-8 with 3.45 remaining in the quarter.

The scoring dried up a little for Brunell and when Mimi Clarke shot a dagger outside the arc in the eight minute the lead was reduced to six points.

Credit to Brunell they increased the tempo once more and a late rally saw them have an 11-point cushion entering the second quarter.

Dunn got Brunell off to a good start with a crucial basket that was followed by a McKayla Roberts three pointer as suddenly Killester trailed by 16.

Danielle O’Leary is slowly coming back to her best as she shot the ball superbly and made some telling assists as the home side still commanded a 36-22 lead midway through this period.

The Dublin side made a rally with a Clarke three pointer and basket that reduced the deficit to eight points with four minutes remaining to the interval.

To be fair Brunell are playing high intensity basketball this season and they responded with consecutive baskets that forced the Killester coach to call a time out with 1.59 remaining.

The biggest problem that Killester encountered in the first half was their tendency not to defend and they needed a big third quarter to get back in the game as they trailed 45-32 at the interval.

Lauryn Homan continued with her rich vein of form this season with a stunning move on the restart.

Killester then sensed Brunell were wobbling in defence and three consecutive baskets reduced the deficit to eight points.

To be fair when Brunell’s nerve was tested their resolve resurfaced and with American Mary Dunn having a season best with 18 points they finished the quarter well to take a healthy 73-54 lead into the final quarter.

Singleton's SuperValu Brunell players celebrate a three pointer from team mate MCKayla Roberts during the Miss Quote.ie Womens Super League basketball match against Killester at the Parochial Hall. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Coming down the stretch Brunell were always in control and coach Liam Culloty will be happy how his side saw off a Killester side that were expected to end their unbeaten run.

Next up for Brunell is a trip to the Mardyke Arena on Friday for a mouthwatering derby against The Address UCC Glanmire.

Scorers for Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell: E Thornton 21, M Dunn 18, D O’Leary 15, K Walsh 13.

Killester: C Lattimer 29, C Williams 24,M Clarke 10, E McCloskey 8.

Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell: M Roberts, K Sexton, R Sexton, A Braham, E Peyton-Blake, L Homan, D O’Leary, L Crean-Hickey, E Thornton, M Finnegan, A Macheta, K Walshe, R Lynch, O Depuy, M Dunn.

Killester: C Williams, M Clarke, S Courtney, J Howe, I Bagdanzviciine, B Shelley, J Young, R Malone, L Walsh, M Troy, S Walsh, M Long, C Latimer, E McCloskey.

Referees: C O’Mahony (Tralee), E Buckley (Killarney).