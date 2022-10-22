Jordan Blount on song as Neptune remain unbeaten by seeing off champions Tralee Warriors

Energywise Ireland Neptune 100 Tralee Warriors 91

ENERGYWISE Ireland Neptune had to dig deep before securing their fourth win on the belt against a resilient Tralee Warriors side in a highly competitive Men’s Super League clash at the Neptune Stadium on Saturday.

Another packed attendance at the northside venue were entertained from start to finish with both teams putting in a serious shift.

The look on the face of the Neptune coach Colin O’Reilly was one of relief and satisfaction as he praised his troops for their efforts in getting over the line.

O’Reilly said: “It’s always nice to win your home games but to be honest I don’t think either side are anywhere near where they should be, but this was our third win against what people would term as serious rivals.”

Coach O’Reilly believes his side will need to work harder on execution.

O’Reilly added: “At times we were going up and down with no real emphasis on execution but for me it was getting a time out to get players refocused on what they do best.”

The opening quarter was all about the high tempo that Neptune played at with a superb Jordan Evans three-pointer helping them into a 7-0 lead.

The Warriors after a sluggish start began finding their range and the man who helped get back on parity was their Latvian Daniel Jakubaitis who was sensational from start to finish.

Jakubaitis arrived in this country in 2016 where he began playing with Killorglin before moving to Tralee where he has been sensational. In this game, he was the standout performer finishing with 25 points but his work in defence is also from the top drawer.

This season the Neptune American victory scholar is Keonn Scott and when he was introduced, he made an impact finishing with two monstrous shots outside the paint that helped his side lead 25-17 at the end of this period.

On the restart the game was stopped with a threat of condensation but to be fair it was the same players that were slipping, and the match officials later confirmed it was their footwear.

When the game restarted Jakubaitis was simply awesome and when he made a deft move to the hoop his stunning basket reduced the deficit to the minimum.

It was nice to see Cian Heaphy back in the fold after missing three games with a shin injury.

Energywise Ireland Neptune's Cian Heaphy in full flight against Tralee Warriors' Keelan Crowe during the Men's Super League game. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Heaphy’s athleticism is always easy on the eye and when he went coast to coast with two minutes remaining it pushed the home side into an eight-point lead.

The Warriors simply would not go away and a late Matija Jokic kept the pressure on Neptune who commanded a six-point interval lead.

Jakubaitis finished the half with 19 points, but his teammates picked it up on the restart and their American De Ondre Jackson began showing his class.

Jackson will go past many players on his first dribble as his pace is frightening but his 33-point contribution was not enough to save his team from defeat.

The Neptune Catalonian Nil Sabata was coming off a 30-point tally against Ballincollig but had a slow opening half before showing his class when the game hung in the balance.

In the closing possession, Sabata banked a shot that helped his side command a 69-67 lead entering the final quarter.

When the going got tough for Neptune the tough got going and for Jordan Blount, this was the opportunity to showcase his undoubted talent.

Blount contributed six of the eight Neptune points on the restart as suddenly Tralee looked a tired side.

Jokubaitis fouled out with 3.48 remaining but to be fair Neptune had taken total control by this stage.

In the end, Neptune were worthy winners and their clash against NUIG Mystics in Galway next weekend will give coach Colin O’Reilly an idea on how side measures up to the possible best side in the northern conference.

Top scorers for Energywise Ireland Neptune: J Blount 27, J Evans 23, N Sabata 18.

Tralee Warriors: D Jackson 33, D Jackubaitis 25, M Jokic 21.

ENERGYWISE IRELAND NEPTUNE: D O’Sullivan, G Walsh, R Downey, K Garcia, C Heaphy, K O’Donoghue, J Evans, X Arriaga, N Sabata, J Blount, K Scott.

TRALEE WARRIORS: A Uosis, J Tobin, Z Kaietka, F O’Sullivan, D Jackson, D O’Hanlon, K Crowe, D Jakubaitis, J Fernane, S Bowler, E Quigley, A Fleming, M Jokic, P Fleming.

Referees: J Dooley (Portlaoise), J Malysko (Dublin), G Gedassimukas (Dublin).